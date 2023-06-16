Gone in Roughly 60 Days: Alfa Romeo’s Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary Models Are Sold Out

Subsequent to the official unveiling hosted on April 13, Alfa Romeo has now announced that the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary editions are no longer available to order. The two models, which were made in 100 copies each, were completely sold out.
Created as an ode to the cloverleaf logo that has reached its centenary, Alfa Romeo's Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary vehicles are described by the Italian marque that operates under Stellantis as "immediate collector's cars." They feature a few special touches inside and out to differentiate them from the rest of the range, and they didn't cost an arm and a leg to purchase.
But more on the pricing in a few moments, as first, we have to tell you what makes them so special. They sport the historic Quadrifoglio logo, which was reinterpreted with a modern twist by the brand's designers at Centro Stile in Turin, Italy, and they come with several carbon fiber accents. The added trim made of the lightweight material can be found on the grille and side mirror caps, and they also sport gold-painted brake calipers behind the 19-inch wheels on the Giulia and 21-inch on the Stelvio.
The cockpit remains highly familiar, as it gets the same amenities as the normal Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Carbon fiber is the dominating trim here, albeit with a 3D finish for more character. Alfa Romeo gave them leather and Alcantara upholstery on the steering wheel, with black stitching and carbon fiber accents, and they have gold string on other parts of the interior. Rounding off the special nature of these two models is the celebratory logo on the dashboard in front of the passenger.
Power is supplied by the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, which now pumps out 513 hp (520 ps/382 kW). Those keeping track know that it represents a ten hp (10 ps/7 kW) boost over the normal Quadrifoglio versions of the Giulia and Stelvio. The mill is married to an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF. The smooth-shifting gearbox transmits the thrust to the rear axle on the Giulia Quadrifoglio and the all-wheel drive on the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both cars feature a mechanical limited-slip differential for optimized torque transfer sourced from the GTAm.
We promised we would talk about the pricing, so here it is: $85,160 for the Giulia Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary, and $92,675 for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary, excluding the $1,595 destination charge. Mind you, that's not exactly a bargain, but then again, you are looking at two high-performance models that are great daily drivers, which were built in only 200 examples split equally between them. So, are you sad you missed your chance to buy one?
