Golf Legend’s Former Luxury Toy Is Still One of the Most Impressive Superyachts

You know a yacht is truly valuable when it continues to shine bright almost two decades after it was delivered. Built to the exact specifications of golf legend and yachting enthusiast Greg Norman, this pleasure craft was born to write history, just like its original owner.
In an interview with Ocean Independence, Greg Norman said that he regrets having sold his beautiful superyacht almost two decades ago and that if he still had it today, “you would never see me working.” At the time, the one who was named “the Great White Shark” was still riding the enormous wave of his success in professional golf. Norman had once been the top-ranked golfer in the world, and remains one of the most popular athletes of all times.
Aussie Rules wasn’t Norman’s first yacht, but the most impressive one he ever owned. Like other billionaires, he gradually upgraded to this large 228-foot (70 meters) vessel that was custom-built for him by Oceanfast, the acclaimed Australian boat maker. It was the company’s flagship and the largest aluminum motor yacht in the world, at the time, which went on to win the Showboats Yacht of the Year award. Looking back, Norman believes that Aussie Rules was ten years ahead of its time – maybe that’s why it continues to be so popular.
This large yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins and it flaunts a generous sun deck with a spa pool, a BBQ area, and wide lounging spaces. In 2003, when it was launched, it was one of the few to offer two hyperbaric chambers, a home theater worth $1 million, and an extensive selection of water toys plus fishing and diving equipment, including 200 fishing rods. The golf champion had always opted for fishing sport yachts, and this was taking it to the next level. Plus, Aussie Rules was built for performance, as Norman wanted to circumnavigate Australia.
Having been sold and renamed several times, the former Aussie Rules is no longer Norman’s private luxury toy, but those with deep pockets can still enjoy this beauty, available at Worth Avenue Yachts. For more than $400,000 per week, they can experience what it’s like to go fishing like a millionaire.
