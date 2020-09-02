GMC Sierra "Big Daddy" Is a Classic Turned Drift Truck

View this post on Instagram

A Sierra truck of a different kind...created for this months @carboncitizens release!! - - I've been back and forth on this truck design for a while now with inspirations taken from the one and only SmokeyF1 (@chucklesgarage), finally got to a point I was happy with it. I've also made some rather juicy renders of it which show the details quite nicely, will post them soon! - - Check out @carboncitizens every Wed/Sun for NEW MUSIC & fresh NEW Copyright Free tracks for you and your content created by the crazy talented @nolanvanlith. d - - #art #design #3d #gmc #sierra #scifi #lto #livetooffend #cyberpunk #carboncitizens #cc #copyrightfreemusic #kyza #ks #khyzylsaleem #nolanvanlith #speedhunters #topgear #blacklist #carlifestyle #raceservice #donutmedia #doshitdifferent #not4purists

