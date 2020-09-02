autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month
Car reviews:
 

GMC Sierra "Big Daddy" Is a Classic Turned Drift Truck

2 Sep 2020, 18:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
Until recently, asking somebody about the potential uses for a 1970s workhorse such as the GMC Sierra could've led to anything but the idea of a drift truck. Nevertheless, with this genre growing in popularity, we are now here to discuss such a build, albeit in virtual form (while the photorealistic nature of this rendering might say otherwise, the project is confined to our screens, at least for now).
6 photos
GMC Sierra "Big Daddy" drift truck (rendering)GMC Sierra "Big Daddy" drift truck (rendering)GMC Sierra "Big Daddy" drift truck (rendering)GMC Sierra "Big Daddy" drift truck (rendering)GMC Sierra "Big Daddy" drift truck (rendering)
We are now dealing with one of those developments that blur the line between real and virtual builds. Sure, the potential for, say, a 2021 SEMA build is high (this year's edition was sadly canceled due to the health crisis). But the connection to the real world goes deeper, since this rendering in inspired by the work of pro driver and builder Scott Birdsall.

We're talking about an aficionado whose 1949 Ford truck recently set a new record for the fastest diesel vehicle to complete the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Animated by a 6.7-liter Cummins, the restomod (to say the least) machine covered the run in 11:24.065.

Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind this work, even explains that the approach featured here doesn't even showcase the full potential of the GMC truck.

"I've also made some rather juicy renders of it, which show the details quite nicely, will post them soon!" the pixel master explains via the Instagram post below.

It all starts with a widebody kit, one that wraps around the lines of the truck quite nicely, so this doesn't feel like an afterthought. And the said details range from the vents sitting just after the front wheels, to the elongated rear overfenders and the bed-exiting exhaust tips. Heck, we might just see a bed extension at the rear, with this perhaps serving aero purposes.

Of course, the stance of the vehicle plays an extremely important role here. And we can talk about road-kissing air suspension and custom multi-spoke wheels with super-sized lips featuring a mirror finish. And what could you see in that mirror? The apex, of course!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A Sierra truck of a different kind...created for this months @carboncitizens release!! - - I've been back and forth on this truck design for a while now with inspirations taken from the one and only SmokeyF1 (@chucklesgarage), finally got to a point I was happy with it. I've also made some rather juicy renders of it which show the details quite nicely, will post them soon! - - Check out @carboncitizens every Wed/Sun for NEW MUSIC & fresh NEW Copyright Free tracks for you and your content created by the crazy talented @nolanvanlith. d - - #art #design #3d #gmc #sierra #scifi #lto #livetooffend #cyberpunk #carboncitizens #cc #copyrightfreemusic #kyza #ks #khyzylsaleem #nolanvanlith #speedhunters #topgear #blacklist #carlifestyle #raceservice #donutmedia #doshitdifferent #not4purists

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Sep 2, 2020 at 10:03am PDT

speed shot Chevrolet C/K gmc sierra GMC truck drift truck widebody gmc
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day