GMC Sierra "Big Daddy" Is a Classic Turned Drift Truck

We are now dealing with one of those developments that blur the line between real and virtual builds. Sure, the potential for, say, a 2021 SEMA build is high (this year's edition was sadly canceled due to the health crisis). But the connection to the real world goes deeper, since this rendering in inspired by the work of pro driver and builder Scott Birdsall.We're talking about an aficionado whose 1949 Ford truck recently set a new record for the fastest diesel vehicle to complete the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Animated by a 6.7-liter Cummins, the restomod (to say the least) machine covered the run in 11:24.065.Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind this work, even explains that the approach featured here doesn't even showcase the full potential of the GMC truck."I've also made some rather juicy renders of it, which show the details quite nicely, will post them soon!" the pixel master explains via the Instagram post below.It all starts with a widebody kit, one that wraps around the lines of the truck quite nicely, so this doesn't feel like an afterthought. And the said details range from the vents sitting just after the front wheels, to the elongated rear overfenders and the bed-exiting exhaust tips. Heck, we might just see a bed extension at the rear, with this perhaps serving aero purposes.Of course, the stance of the vehicle plays an extremely important role here. And we can talk about road-kissing air suspension and custom multi-spoke wheels with super-sized lips featuring a mirror finish. And what could you see in that mirror? The apex, of course!