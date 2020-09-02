GMC Sierra "Big Daddy" Is a Classic Turned Drift Truck

We're talking about an aficionado whose 1949 Ford truck recently set a new record for the fastest diesel vehicle to complete the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Animated by a 6.7-liter Cummins, the restomod (to say the least) machine covered the run in 11:24.065.
Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind this work, even explains that the approach featured here doesn't even showcase the full potential of the GMC truck.
"I've also made some rather juicy renders of it, which show the details quite nicely, will post them soon!" the pixel master explains via the Instagram post below.
It all starts with a widebody kit, one that wraps around the lines of the truck quite nicely, so this doesn't feel like an afterthought. And the said details range from the vents sitting just after the front wheels, to the elongated rear overfenders and the bed-exiting exhaust tips. Heck, we might just see a bed extension at the rear, with this perhaps serving aero purposes.
Of course, the stance of the vehicle plays an extremely important role here. And we can talk about road-kissing air suspension and custom multi-spoke wheels with super-sized lips featuring a mirror finish. And what could you see in that mirror? The apex, of course!
A Sierra truck of a different kind...created for this months @carboncitizens release!! - - I've been back and forth on this truck design for a while now with inspirations taken from the one and only SmokeyF1 (@chucklesgarage), finally got to a point I was happy with it. I've also made some rather juicy renders of it which show the details quite nicely, will post them soon! - - Check out @carboncitizens every Wed/Sun for NEW MUSIC & fresh NEW Copyright Free tracks for you and your content created by the crazy talented @nolanvanlith.