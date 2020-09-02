4 Lamborghini Aventador SV Vs. 700 HP Audi RS7 Drag Race Is a Festival of Mistakes

Nogaro Blue 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant “RS Tribute Edition” Costs $136,800

Audi always had a thing for fast wagons . Well, not always. The RS2 Avant kickstarted this trend in the 1990s, co-developed with Porsche and assembled by Porsche at the German automaker’s Zuffenhausen factory. 17 photos



Fast-forward to the 2021 model year, and the all-new



$136,800 before applying the $1,045 destination charge, to be more precise, but the special edition is equipped with all the goodies you want right off the bat. Sports exhaust? Check. The Driver Assistance Package that includes adaptive cruise control and side assist? Of course. The Executive Package with heated rear seats, a head-up display, soft-closing doors, and Bang & Olufsen audio? Yep, that’s also included in the eye-watering price of the super-fast longroof.



Once unobtainable



The RS Tribute Edition further stands out from the crowd with the Nogaro Blue paintwork, featuring a pearl effect and complemented by “black optic” accents on the front grille, rear diffuser, roof rails, and side blades. 22-inch aluminum wheels with a V-spoke trapezoid design are also included, along with steel brake calipers painted in red. Audi worked its magic on the interior as well.



Open the driver's door, and you are welcomed by Valcona S Sport seats, a perforated flat-bottom steering wheel, RS floor mats, and leather on the upper and lower dashboard. The front seats provide the finishing touch in the guise of Denim blue contrast stitching for the leather on the lower seat panels.

