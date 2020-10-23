These Traditional Popsicle Skateboards are Made from 100% Recycled Plastic

GMC HUMMER EV Has Zero Miles of Real-World Testing for One Good Reason

There's a lot to get excited about after GM's introduction of the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV - the all-electric pickup truck that resurrects the old nameplate in the most unexpected fashion. 20 photos



However, even during these difficult times we're going through, you have to feel like the whole



A lot of people thought that, apparently, since the Edition 1 HUMMER EV is



Speaking to



Yes, that is interesting. It's interesting because deliveries for the GMC HUMMER EV are supposed to start next fall. That's 12 months from now, and GM hasn't performed one single mile of road - or, indeed,



The good news for all reservation holders is that at least the Ultium battery pack is fully developed, and that's the vehicle's core element, no question about it. For all those sitting on the sidelines, it's going to be an interesting experience to follow GM's progress with the There's also a lot to question, though. GM flashed a series of impressive figures before us, and it seems to have worked as they stole all the headlines. To be fair, they were pretty hard to ignore: 1,000 horsepower, three-second 0-60 mph acceleration, 350+ miles (563 km) of range, and a few cool features like driving diagonally in the "Crab Mode" and lifting the ground clearance to nearly 16 inches (over 40 cm) with the "Extract Mode".However, even during these difficult times we're going through, you have to feel like the whole unveiling event was a little underwhelming. All we got was a shortish presentation video, and nothing more. If you were expecting some human presence from a GM top official or someone directly involved in the project, you were left wanting. Oh, well, at least the product seems promising.A lot of people thought that, apparently, since the Edition 1 HUMMERis reportedly sold out for its first production year. Of course, we can't know how units GM has planned, and once you find out what we're about to share with you, you might start to question pretty much everything about this model.Speaking to Green Car Reports , Al Oppenheiser, the chief engineer at GM revealed there is no working HUMMER EV on this plant as of yet. “Interestingly enough, we don’t have a vehicle yet,” he told the publication. “We’re building our first test vehicle as we speak; the vehicle you see in the video is our display vehicle.”Yes, that is interesting. It's interesting because deliveries for the GMC HUMMER EV are supposed to start next fall. That's 12 months from now, and GM hasn't performed one single mile of road - or, indeed, off-road - test with the HUMMER EV. To call what's ahead for carmaker a challenging timeline is an understatement. But, if Tesla taught us anything, it's that you can use computers for a lot of the work that was done in the field before.The good news for all reservation holders is that at least the Ultium battery pack is fully developed, and that's the vehicle's core element, no question about it. For all those sitting on the sidelines, it's going to be an interesting experience to follow GM's progress with the HUMMER EV over the following year. As for those wanting to buy one, it's probably going to be nail-biting.