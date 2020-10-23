These Traditional Popsicle Skateboards are Made from 100% Recycled Plastic

This 1996 Ford Ghia Vivace One-Off Concept Would Make an Excellent Museum Piece

It’s not everyday that you get the chance to own a one-off concept on the cheap, but this could be it. The 1996 Ford Ghia Vivace design exercise has emerged for auction. 18 photos



Currently offered without reserve on



This is a rolling display car, so it has no drivetrain or steering. It has no interior either and the doors don’t open, so if you were hoping to get it on the cheap as your daily, tough luck unless you’re into the Flinstones-style means of propulsion. The interior is brown fabric with half a steering wheel and the headrests.



Sitting on 17″ wheels with Pirelli P700 tires and one-off (plastic) covers, the Vivace was created as a “2+2 concept with intense emotional appeal,” Ford said at the time of the unveiling. Meant to be “dynamic and assertive,” it was created around the Ford Mondeo platform and the 24-valve 2.5 liter V6 engine, built to "explore ways of reconciling aluminum space frame construction with practical packaging and aesthetic considerations.”



With five more days to go into the auction, bidding sits at $1,150 as of the time of writing. This could be your shot at getting the highlight of your auto gallery, a true museum piece at a bargain.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.