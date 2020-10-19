Mechanic Builds His Own Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo in Just 3 Months

Unveiled in 2015 and currently in the impressive car collection of American businessman Hezy Shaked, the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo is often referred to as the unicorn of supercars. It’s a concept, created by Bugatti after the car in the Gran Turismo video game, and it’s fully functional.
So is this replica, though it most certainly falls under all Bugatti standards – let alone the fictional ones for the video game version of the Vision. But it’s impressive nonetheless.
There’s a popular saying in showbiz, “if you don’t have it, fake it,” with a more elegant sibling of “fake it until you make it.” Neither ever applies to supercars for a very simple reason: there is absolutely no way someone can replicate at home or in a garage the quality, the materials and the performance of a multi-million car.
This mechanic comes very close, though. On some aspects. His name is Jack Lee and he goes by Mechanic Jack on social media (story via CarScoops). For the past three months or so, he’s been working on his own Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo replica, which he built from scratch in the same garage where he fixes trucks. No word yet on the exact location of said garage, but Lee’s YouTube page has the United States under “location.”
“When I was a kid, I had a dream to build a Bugatti sport car,” Lee says. “It's time to realize our dream.”
So he and the team set out to work, first creating a bespoke tube-frame chassis housing what looks like a V8 crate engine. Everything on the replica is done by hand, as the two videos at the bottom of the page show.
However, unlike the original Vision, there’s no carbon fiber in the body: the entire car is build with metal sheets welded together, which in itself is an impressive feat – if only aesthetically. All that metal surely adds to the weight of the car, but we have a feeling this replica is more about the looks than comparable performance, since it doesn’t stand a chance to the real deal in this regard.
The replica is painted in a two-tone blue similar to the Bleu de France used on the Vision. At least in these videos, the finished project looks like it could fool most people on the street about being a legit Bugatti, and those that won’t be fooled can surely still appreciate the skill that went into making it.
Speaking of real deals, the Vision Gran Turismo was first sold to a Saudi Arabian prince for $5 million and then, in 2017, to Hezy Shaked for a reported $5.6 million.
