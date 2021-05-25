GM Teases 2022 Chevrolet Corvette for Australia With a LHD Model

The mid-engined Corvette will celebrate two years of existence in July 2021, and during this time, GM has waxed lyrical about the complexity that goes into converting the left-hand-drive model to right-hand drive. A few prototypes have already been produced, but General Motors Specialty Vehicles couldn’t source an RHD car for the promo at the end of this story.
The video also features the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium, pictured in right-hand drive thanks to the Walkinshaw Automotive Group that specializes in RHD conversions for General Motors. As for the left-hand-drive ‘Vette, which receives the RHD treatment at the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky, the red-painted demonstrator features Carbon Flash double-spoke wheels, yellow calipers, and the Z51 Performance Package.
Sold by GMSV instead of the now-defunct Holden brand, the Corvette for Australia and New Zealand is available in 2LT specification from 187,900 kangaroo bucks. That’s $145,445 at current exchange rates, and you’ll have to spend more for the retractable hardtop and the fully-loaded 3LT variant.
A big chunk of that money comes in the guise of on-road and dealer-delivery costs, namely 43,000 Australian dollars or $33,285 for the 2LT Coupe. GMSV states that retail pricing is subject to change for the 2023 model year, which is understandable given that the all-new Z06 and E-Ray are in the pipeline.
Expected to arrive in Australia and New Zealand in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Stingray takes its mojo from a 6.2-liter V8 codenamed LT2. The small-block V8 develops 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) at 5,150 revolutions per minute when equipped with the NPP exhaust system.
The soon-to-be-unveiled Z06 levels up to a flat-plane crankshaft and a DOHC valvetrain for bigger bangs. Estimated to peak at 617 horsepower for the 2022 model year, the performance-oriented sports car is also expected with carbon-fiber wheels, massive rear tires, and up to three wing options.
As for the E-Ray, the powertrain’s secrets can be found in the nameplate. E stands for electric drive in the guise of a front axle-mounted motor, while Ray comes from Stingray, a reference to the LT2 small-block powerplant.
Sold by GMSV instead of the now-defunct Holden brand, the Corvette for Australia and New Zealand is available in 2LT specification from 187,900 kangaroo bucks. That’s $145,445 at current exchange rates, and you’ll have to spend more for the retractable hardtop and the fully-loaded 3LT variant.
A big chunk of that money comes in the guise of on-road and dealer-delivery costs, namely 43,000 Australian dollars or $33,285 for the 2LT Coupe. GMSV states that retail pricing is subject to change for the 2023 model year, which is understandable given that the all-new Z06 and E-Ray are in the pipeline.
Expected to arrive in Australia and New Zealand in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Stingray takes its mojo from a 6.2-liter V8 codenamed LT2. The small-block V8 develops 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) at 5,150 revolutions per minute when equipped with the NPP exhaust system.
The soon-to-be-unveiled Z06 levels up to a flat-plane crankshaft and a DOHC valvetrain for bigger bangs. Estimated to peak at 617 horsepower for the 2022 model year, the performance-oriented sports car is also expected with carbon-fiber wheels, massive rear tires, and up to three wing options.
As for the E-Ray, the powertrain’s secrets can be found in the nameplate. E stands for electric drive in the guise of a front axle-mounted motor, while Ray comes from Stingray, a reference to the LT2 small-block powerplant.