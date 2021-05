GM Teases 2022 Chevrolet Corvette for Australia With a LHD Model

DOHC

The video also features the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium, pictured in right-hand drive thanks to the Walkinshaw Automotive Group that specializes in RHD conversions for General Motors. As for the left-hand-drive ‘Vette, which receives the RHD treatment at the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky, the red-painted demonstrator features Carbon Flash double-spoke wheels, yellow calipers, and the Z51 Performance Package.Sold by GMSV instead of the now-defunct Holden brand, the Corvette for Australia and New Zealand is available in 2LT specification from 187,900 kangaroo bucks. That’s $145,445 at current exchange rates, and you’ll have to spend more for the retractable hardtop and the fully-loaded 3LT variant.A big chunk of that money comes in the guise of on-road and dealer-delivery costs, namely 43,000 Australian dollars or $33,285 for the 2LT Coupe. GMSV states that retail pricing is subject to change for the 2023 model year, which is understandable given that the all-new Z06 and E-Ray are in the pipeline.Expected to arrive in Australia and New Zealand in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Stingray takes its mojo from a 6.2-liter V8 codenamed LT2. The small-block V8 develops 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) at 5,150 revolutions per minute when equipped with the NPP exhaust system.The soon-to-be-unveiled Z06 levels up to a flat-plane crankshaft and avalvetrain for bigger bangs. Estimated to peak at 617 horsepower for the 2022 model year, the performance-oriented sports car is also expected with carbon-fiber wheels, massive rear tires, and up to three wing options.As for the E-Ray, the powertrain’s secrets can be found in the nameplate. E stands for electric drive in the guise of a front axle-mounted motor, while Ray comes from Stingray, a reference to the LT2 small-block powerplant.