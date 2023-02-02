GKN Aerospace Joins Forces With Lilium for a Trailblazing Jet eVTOL

As German manufacturer Lilium gets closer to the certification of what it claims to be the world’s first jet eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) it has entered an agreement with the well-known GKN Aerospace for equipping the future aircraft with a top-notch electrical wiring interconnection system.
There’s an incredible number of eVTOL designs out there, each claiming to bring something unprecedented to the table. In the case of the Lilium aircraft, it’s said to be the first jet that can take off and land vertically. The German startup began developing it back in 2015, and has since built five generations of the technology demonstrator (flight tests for the fifth one kicked off last year).
But when it’s time for a new aircraft to come to life, the initial design, no matter how innovative, is just one of the elements in a highly-complex process. The company that has developed the design needs to find the best partners for everything else, from aerostructures and avionics to the propulsion system, battery cells, and energy management systems.
Lilium seems to be right on track, with collaborations in place for each building segment. The latest one to join this list is none other than GKN Aerospace, one of the top experts in the industry.
GKN Aerospace will be the one to equip the Lilium jet eVTOL with an integrated EWIS (electric wiring interconnection systems) solution. This will include everything from the wire bundles to the EWIS components and what GKN describes as “high voltage, high power interconnections.”
The EWIS hardware will be built at the GKN facility in the Netherlands and then integrated onto the Lilium jet on site, at the manufacturer’s final assembly line in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany.
If things go according to plan, Lilium should be ready to start assembling its eVTOL jet by the end of this year.
Large enough to transport four to six passengers, the Lilium jet is fitted with 36 propellers on the front and rear, and the manufacturer’s proprietary DEVT (Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust), promising a range of up to 155 miles (250 km) per charge.
Like most eVTOLs currently in development, Lilium’s aircraft will also be highly customizable. It can operate as a cargo aircraft, an air taxi for six passengers, or even a luxury private jet with a four-seat configuration.
eVolare, a subsidiary of Volare Aviation, will be selling a limited-edition version of this aircraft, called the Lilium Pioneer Edition Jet, boasting a high-luxury cabin that will be tailored to the future owners’ specifications. Only 50 units will be available, and exclusively in the UK.
In the meantime, the German company is gearing up for the official launch of its production eVTOL jet, scheduled for 2025.
But when it’s time for a new aircraft to come to life, the initial design, no matter how innovative, is just one of the elements in a highly-complex process. The company that has developed the design needs to find the best partners for everything else, from aerostructures and avionics to the propulsion system, battery cells, and energy management systems.
Lilium seems to be right on track, with collaborations in place for each building segment. The latest one to join this list is none other than GKN Aerospace, one of the top experts in the industry.
GKN Aerospace will be the one to equip the Lilium jet eVTOL with an integrated EWIS (electric wiring interconnection systems) solution. This will include everything from the wire bundles to the EWIS components and what GKN describes as “high voltage, high power interconnections.”
The EWIS hardware will be built at the GKN facility in the Netherlands and then integrated onto the Lilium jet on site, at the manufacturer’s final assembly line in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany.
If things go according to plan, Lilium should be ready to start assembling its eVTOL jet by the end of this year.
Large enough to transport four to six passengers, the Lilium jet is fitted with 36 propellers on the front and rear, and the manufacturer’s proprietary DEVT (Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust), promising a range of up to 155 miles (250 km) per charge.
Like most eVTOLs currently in development, Lilium’s aircraft will also be highly customizable. It can operate as a cargo aircraft, an air taxi for six passengers, or even a luxury private jet with a four-seat configuration.
eVolare, a subsidiary of Volare Aviation, will be selling a limited-edition version of this aircraft, called the Lilium Pioneer Edition Jet, boasting a high-luxury cabin that will be tailored to the future owners’ specifications. Only 50 units will be available, and exclusively in the UK.
In the meantime, the German company is gearing up for the official launch of its production eVTOL jet, scheduled for 2025.