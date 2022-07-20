"World's First eVTOL Jet" Is Getting Closer to Landing in Scandinavia and Spain

German eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft manufacturer Lilium is taking over the European continent, country by country. The company recently signed two agreements that will lead to the development of eVTOL networks in both Scandinavia and Spain.
The developer of the “first all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet” has teamed up with AAP Aviation, a company providing a wide range of professional services for the aviation industry. As per the recently signed agreement, the latter has engaged to buy 40 Lilium Jets, to offer sustainable, flexible, and time-saving travel mobility to Scandinavia. AAP Aviation will first focus on bringing Lilium’s eVTOL to Norway, with other Scandinavian countries to follow. The two partners will work on identifying and developing landing sites all over the region.
Speaking about the collaboration with Lilium, Espen Hoiby, AAP Aviation CEO, said that the Lilium Jet can achieve hours of time savings compared with today’s transportation modes, with the eVTOL aircraft being chosen for its high performance, low noise profile, and spacious cabin.
In addition to Scandinavia, Lilium also plans to help aviation company Helity develop an eVTOL network in Andalusia, Spain. Helity also agreed to purchase Lilium’s jets, five units to be more specific, which are going to join its existing helicopter fleet and will be used to provide premium and business charter flights to its customers.
Since 2015, Lilium has designed and built five generations of technology demonstrators and is currently conducting test flights with its fifth one. The eVTOL aircraft is being developed in Germany and will be able to transport from four to six passengers. It will offer a range of up to 155 miles (250 km) per charge.
Lilium's eVTOL aircraft has 36 propellers placed on both its front and rear and uses Lilium’s proprietary DEVT (Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust). It is highly customizable, being able to adapt to a wide range of customers and uses. It can be used as a luxury private jet, a cargo jet, or an air taxi. We are yet to find out when Lilium’s eVTOL Jet will enter operation.
