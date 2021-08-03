Lilium Targets South America, Plans to Sell 220 Air Taxis for Up to $1 Billion

Harley-Davidson Sportster S Gets on the Road, Looks Fantastic with a Pair

German electric aircraft startup Lilium plans to sell 220 air taxis to one of the largest domestic airlines in Brazil. It's a $1 billion commercial agreement that, if completed, would be Lilium's largest ever order and its first move into the South American market. 7 photos



The companies seek to develop a co-branded network in Brazil that will combine Azul's vast expertise in the Brazilian market with Lilium's innovative electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft platform.



As part of the commercial agreement, Lilium plans to sell 220 air taxis to Azul. The Brazilian airline will use the aircraft across the network, which is expected to begin in 2025 and cost up to $1 billion. Lilium intends to operate in several places, providing passengers with the opportunity to travel faster than current high-speed alternatives, and with zero emissions.



Azul plans to operate and maintain the jet fleet, with Lilium providing a platform for technical monitoring of the aircraft, the necessary batteries, spare parts, and other materials. Azul will also assist Lilium with the necessary regulatory approval processes in Brazil for the certification of the Lilium



By 2025, Lilium wants to build a sustainable and accessible high-speed regional transportation system. Its 7-seater eVTOL will enable regional shuttle service to be both sustainable and high-speed, "saving hours, not minutes," according to the company. Due to the fact that the aircraft will be able to take off vertically, Lilium will be able to develop a higher network density, and an expensive ground infrastructure will not be required.

This collaboration aims to improve high-speed regional transportation in a country with about 100 million domestic air passengers annually. Azul, one of Brazil's largest airlines in terms of flight departures and destinations served, has over 700 daily flights. It operates a fleet of more than 160 aircraft and has a network composed of a total of 200 routes.

