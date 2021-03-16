Okai EB200 Is the Newest e-Bike Set to Dominate Ridesharing in Your Town

Ginetta Launches North American Operations, Could Build Sports Cars in the U.S.

British sports and race car specialist Ginetta has landed in North America. Some 60 years after it set up shop in the U.K., Ginetta launches a U.S.-based facility to support North American customers. Located in South Boston, Virginia, the brand's American operations include a sales, distribution, manufacturing, and engineering center. 1 photo



Specific details are still under wraps as of this writing, but Ginetta confirmed in 2020 that the opening of a U.S.-based facility would bring the G56 GTA track car to North America. It's safe to say that these cars will be assembled on U.S. soil rather than imported from the United Kingdom.



"I am delighted to announce this very exciting development for Ginetta. The US is one of the major markets in global motorsport and one where I know from my own racing experiences that the tradition and passion for racing runs deep," commented Lawrence Tomlinson, Chairman of Ginetta.



"I am pleased to report it is already happening, with orders and new US sales agents developing fast, the details of which we will be announcing in the near future," he added.



Ginetta currently offers a varied range of track-prepped sports cars, including three variants of the G40 and a similar lineup for the G55. Ginetta also offers an



Finally, Ginetta is working on a road-legal supercar called the



Of course, Ginetta is more famous for its comprehensive motorsports program for both amateur enthusiasts and drivers looking to make a career in motorsport; its program even includes a racing series for 14-year-olds. The U.S.-based facility enables Ginetta to provide better support and service to its North American buyers and expand its customer base in the United States and Canada. The Brits will operate a 60,000 square-foot (5,574 square-meter) facility that includes in-house engineering, machining, fabrication, and assembly. That means Ginetta will build sports cars in the U.S. McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris is one of many pilots that have found their way to success through Ginetta.