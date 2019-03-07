autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Ginetta Akula Looks Pitch Black In Geneva, Priced at GBP 340,000

7 Mar 2019, 15:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
One of the most exotic apparitions on the floor of the Geneva Motor Show is the new Ginetta supercar. Named Akula – the word means shark in Russian and is also used for a class of nuclear-powered attack submarines – the car is scheduled to enter production in 2020, with only 20 units to be made.
53 photos
Ginetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta AkulaGinetta Akula
Built with a carbon fiber monocoque and body, the Akula uses a 6.0-liter V8 engine instead of a nuclear reactor, with a power level rated at 600 bhp and top torque of 700 Nm.

The car weighs only 1,150 kg (2,535 pounds), not including the passengers. Keeping every kilo on the ground while racing at speeds of 100 mph (161 km/h) are body elements that combined generate 376 kg of downforce.

Aiding the car stay on all fours is the fact that the engine has been mounted further back than in other supercars, allowing for a 49 percent front and 51 percent rear weight distribution.

As shown in Geneva, the Akula is black both inside and out. The interior comes with carbon fiber and billet aluminum elements, and lightweight seats wrapped in leather.

But that’s only the icing on the cake. As with all other cars of its caliber, the Akula too is but a whim of a rich customer, meaning it can be configured in any way imaginable via Ginetta’s customization program.

Already the car seems to have caused quite a stir among Ginetta regulars, as more than half of the allotted production run for 2020 has already been reserved.

“We’re a small company but we pack a punch, and our customers should be the ones who truly benefit from that,” said in a statement Lawrence Tomlinson, Ginetta’s chairman.

“We compete with other manufacturers on the race track, but with our supercar we’re offering something different and aimed at those who want a true connection with the brand that built their car.”
Ginetta Akula Ginetta supercar 2019 Geneva Motor Show akula
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Latest car models:
TATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVTATA MOTORS AltrozTATA MOTORS Altroz CompactFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticAll car models  
 
 