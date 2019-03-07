Ginetta Akula Looks Pitch Black In Geneva, Priced at GBP 340,000

Built with a carbon fiber monocoque and body, the Akula uses a 6.0-liter V8 engine instead of a nuclear reactor, with a power level rated at 600 bhp and top torque of 700 Nm.The car weighs only 1,150 kg (2,535 pounds), not including the passengers. Keeping every kilo on the ground while racing at speeds of 100 mph (161 km/h) are body elements that combined generate 376 kg of downforce.Aiding the car stay on all fours is the fact that the engine has been mounted further back than in other supercars, allowing for a 49 percent front and 51 percent rear weight distribution.As shown in Geneva, the Akula is black both inside and out. The interior comes with carbon fiber and billet aluminum elements, and lightweight seats wrapped in leather.But that’s only the icing on the cake. As with all other cars of its caliber, the Akula too is but a whim of a rich customer, meaning it can be configured in any way imaginable via Ginetta’s customization program.Already the car seems to have caused quite a stir among Ginetta regulars, as more than half of the allotted production run for 2020 has already been reserved.“We’re a small company but we pack a punch, and our customers should be the ones who truly benefit from that,” said in a statement Lawrence Tomlinson, Ginetta’s chairman.“We compete with other manufacturers on the race track, but with our supercar we’re offering something different and aimed at those who want a true connection with the brand that built their car.”