autoevolution

Ginetta Supercar Breaks Cover Ahead of Geneva

27 Feb 2019, 12:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
On Wednesday, British car builder Ginetta decided to pull the wraps off its new still unnamed supercar that will be presented publicly next week at the Geneva Motor Show.
20 photos
Ginetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercarGinetta supercar
What you see in the gallery released by Ginetta ahead of the official unveiling is a car that has been made from the ground up by the car builder, engine included. One inspired, they say, by racing at the highest levels, only this time road legal.

The carbon fiber monocoque and body hide 6.0-liter V8 engine mounted further back than in most supercars, thus allowing for a 49 percent front and 51 percent rear weight distribution. The engine’s power is rated at over 600 bhp and a top torque of 700 Nm.

Passengers not included, the car weighs only 1,150 kg (2,535 pounds), and its construction allows it to generate a downforce of 376 kg at 100 mph.

The interior of the supercar is dominated by the lightweight seats, wrapped in leather. Carbon fiber and billet aluminum are used throughout the interior, but that’s just for show, as all future owners of this unnamed supercar will have to chance to customize it at will.

Speaking of which, Ginetta says it will only be manufacturing 20 units of this supercar. Even if prices have not been yet announced, the car builder says over half of the production run has already been spoken for.

“Our customers will get the opportunity to take to the race track in race cars built alongside their car and shake the hands of the engineers that built them,” said in a statement Lawrence Tomlinson, the company's chairman.

“Our customers become part of the family and we believe that really sets Ginetta and the car apart in the supercar world.”

Production of the Ginetta super car is expected to begin in 2020. The full details available now about the car can be found in the document attached below.
Ginetta supercar Ginetta supercar 2019 Geneva Motor Show road legal
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Medium SUVJAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE CompactLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticSKODA Kamiq (EU)SKODA Kamiq (EU) Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 