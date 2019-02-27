Ginetta Supercar Breaks Cover Ahead of Geneva

What you see in the gallery released by Ginetta ahead of the official unveiling is a car that has been made from the ground up by the car builder, engine included. One inspired, they say, by racing at the highest levels, only this time road legal.The carbon fiber monocoque and body hide 6.0-liter V8 engine mounted further back than in most supercars, thus allowing for a 49 percent front and 51 percent rear weight distribution. The engine’s power is rated at over 600 bhp and a top torque of 700 Nm.Passengers not included, the car weighs only 1,150 kg (2,535 pounds), and its construction allows it to generate a downforce of 376 kg at 100 mph.The interior of the supercar is dominated by the lightweight seats, wrapped in leather. Carbon fiber and billet aluminum are used throughout the interior, but that’s just for show, as all future owners of this unnamed supercar will have to chance to customize it at will.Speaking of which, Ginetta says it will only be manufacturing 20 units of this supercar. Even if prices have not been yet announced, the car builder says over half of the production run has already been spoken for.“Our customers will get the opportunity to take to the race track in race cars built alongside their car and shake the hands of the engineers that built them,” said in a statement Lawrence Tomlinson, the company's chairman.“Our customers become part of the family and we believe that really sets Ginetta and the car apart in the supercar world.”Production of the Ginetta super car is expected to begin in 2020. The full details available now about the car can be found in the document attached below.