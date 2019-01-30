Ginetta Supercar Coming with New 600+ BHP V8 Engine

This year, a fourth model will join the range, Ginetta announced on Wednesday, one that will be powered by a new engine, a naturally aspirated V8 with roots in racing and capable of developing in excess of 600 bhp.Aside for the fact that the engine will be paired with a sequential gearbox, no other details about its performance figures were provided. Ginetta only hints to the yet unnamed supercar using proven ”race technology and precision engineering.”Ginetta cars are currently competing in several competitions, including the single-class series Michelin Ginetta GT4 SuperCup. Last year, during the Silverstone 12 Hours event, a Ginetta G58 managed to secure the win at its first outing.Visually, the teaser images released by Ginetta show a front end that seems like a blend between the G55 and the G58, and a profile that would make even the most voluptuous of its competitors go crazy with rage.The car will be constructed of a carbon fiber tub chassis on top of which a full carbon fiber body will be installed.“We’ve come a long way in 60 years, but we still believe Ginetta has great untapped potential,” said in a statement Lawrence Tomlinson, the company’s chairman.“In the 1960s our G10 was a giant killer on and off the track, regularly beating Jaguar E-Types. Sixty years on, we’re again applying knowledge and technology from our racing programmes to build an uncompromised yet utterly capable road-going supercar.”Ginetta did not say when it will reveal the car in full, elusively saying more will be made public soon.