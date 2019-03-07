Piech Mark Zero Dreams Big in Geneva

Sure, this contraption mixes a grand tourer pretty face with muscular electric propulsion (we'll return to that below), but we need to take about its deep automotive industry roots first.The Piech Automotive nameplate rings a bell for a reason. It all started with the son of Porsche founder Ferdinand, Ferry and his sister Louise. The latter married Porsche's business partner and lawyer Anton Piech, with one of their sons being Ferdinand Piech. You know, the visionary engineer that led to the birth of toys ranging from the Porsche 917, the Audi Quattro, the Bugatti Veyron and the Volkswagen Phaeton.Well, one of Ferdinand's ten children, Anton Piech, has joined forces with former lithographer Rae Stark to created the said company. And the young Swiss carmaker has now displayed the Mark Zero project in Geneva.The display car is described as being animated by three electric motors, two at the back and one up front, with the combined output sitting at 603 hp. However, the automaker explains that the architecture can accommodate multiple motivation solutions, so an internal combustion engine isn't out of the question.Piech Automotive has even found a battery supplier, namely Hong Kong-based Destin Group. And the latter claims to have come up with new hardware that generates much less heat during the charge/discharge cycles, which means topping it up can take place much quicker compared to current batteries. For instance, 80 percent of the Mark Zero's 300-mile range can be achieved in under five minutes. Oh, and the said asset of the battery means this can use air cooling, just like the original Porsches.While the exterior of the Piech Mark Zero doesn't bring anything new, the cabin features a more analog take as opposed to the screen-loaded developments we see nowadays, all with the aim of reaching an aficionado's heart.The first customer deliveries are set to take place in 2022, even though the pricing hasn't been announced yet.