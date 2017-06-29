Lightning McQueen to Come to Life Thanks to LMP3 Series Racing Team

Even before Disney's 'Cars,'
we've always talked about a car's aspect as if it had human features. A car has a nose, it has hips, the headlights never stopped looking like a pair of eyes and we hear some people have a real fetish for their behinds.
But that's just because we find it a lot easier to talk about something using the words and expressions we're used to. We, humans, tend to see faces everywhere we look and also look for familiar shapes when confronted with something completely new. But because our brains rely on more information than just visual similarities, we're perfectly capable of differentiating between a real human face and a car.
Well, the same could be said about a cartoon universe and reality, but thanks to Craft-Bamboo's latest stunt, that might become slightly trickier. The racing team that will compete in China's FRD LMP3 Series is going to have its two Ligier JS P3 race cars made to resemble the two most important characters from the new Cars movie.
The number 95 car will get a red livery just like Lightning McQueen's, while the second one - bearing the number 20 - will be modeled after the hero's rival, Jackson Storm. Unfortunately, as fun as having these prototype cars buzzing on the race track with those huge eyes over the windshield, that bit is going to be removed for the race.
But whoever thought of this promotion method for the Cars 3
movie in China deserves all the credit. It's not often we get to see two things so different - a serious race series and a comedic cartoon - get thrown together like this. The only ones who probably aren't so crazy about this arrangement are IndyCar/NASCAR veteran Alex Tagliani and Greg Taylor (Australia), the two drivers in the Jackson Storm car, because nobody's going to root for them.
“We are proud to welcome the ‘Cars’ franchise to Craft-Bamboo Racing for the inaugural round of the FRD LMP3 Series. We are very happy to work with Disney-Pixar and hope that fans all across China will enjoy the collaboration,”
said Richard Coleman, CEO of Craft-Bamboo Racing. “The sight of the fully decorated Ligiers is striking and should make for a very exciting first two rounds of the season as we compete for our first victories in the FRD LMP3 Series.”