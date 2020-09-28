Ginetta Goes Entry-Level with New GT Academy Race Car

For the everyday drivers, doing their rounds to and from work, the name Ginetta might not mean all that much. Yet for those who like to take the occasional trip to the race track for a bit more adrenaline, the moniker speaks volumes.
The British marque goes all the way back to the late 1950s, and is something like wine for connoisseurs. It did make street legal cars like the G11, or the G40R, but it’s mostly known for the single-class racing series it hosted, like the Michelin Ginetta GT4 SuperCup. It is also involved in developing race cars for endurance series across the world.
Starting next year, a new series will be born at the hands of the British company. Called GT Academy, it comes in tow with a purpose-built machine derived from the GT4.
Since historically the engines powering Ginettas have been of Ford make, the new GT car will be no exception. In its case, we’re talking about a 3.7-liter V6 linked to a 6-speed Quaife helical gearbox controlled by means of paddle shifters.
“I was really impressed with the new Ginetta GT Academy car. I’ve been very lucky to have raced and tested lots of cars on circuit and found the GTA both exciting and instantly approachable. The perfect entry point for aspiring racers or track day drivers in a fit for purpose car,” said in a statement Sir Chris Hoy, one of Ginetta’s regulars.
Priced from £62,500 ($80,600), the new racer is meant as the perfect entry-level machine for wannabe racers. The GT Academy series will even allow for beginners, as one of the two classes around which it was built is called Rookie.
The new GT Academy is meant to replace the GRDC series. The rest of the racing roster, which includes the G40 Cup, GT5 Challenge and SuperCup, will remain.
