Giant Wants to Get You Into Cycling This Christmas With Affordable Talon 4 MTB

One team that's always been offering riders of every level and budget a machine is Giant. This time around, we'll be taking a look at the bike you have before you, the Talon 4. Why even bring you another MTB? Well, this one rolls in with an MSRP of 580 USD (514 EUR at current exchange rates), priced low enough to ask Santa to drop it down your chimney.
Before you skip over this article because maybe you think a low price means a lousy bike, I urge you to continue and draw your conclusion at the end.
As it stands, the frame is completed using Giant's in-house Aluxx-Grade aluminum. What Aluxx means is the use of a proprietary blend of tube materials and shaping techniques. This is meant to yield a light and responsive bike. How light? We don't know because all Giant states is that the weight of their bikes is best determined at a dealership. What we do know is that the frame features internal cable routing and is suitable for both 27.5-inch and 29-inch wheels.
expensive XC bikes. The lowered seat stays, and a nice-looking head tube construction are all features seen on higher-end XC bikes.
Because bikes like these feature a solid rear with no suspension, to help reduce vibrations, Giant throws on an SR Suntour SCE with 100 millimeters (3.93 inches) of travel for 29-inch wheels and 80 millimeters (3.15 inches) of travel for 27.5-inch wheels. Sure, it's not to most explosive fork setup you'll ever see, but it will perform well enough as long as you keep this bike within its limits.
Speaking of limits, the bike does has some, one of which is the drivetrain. Shifters and rear and front derailleurs are all provided by microShift. Sure, it's no SRAM or Shimano, but some of those drivetrains cost as much as this entire bike. However, Shimano is present on the Talon with an MF-TZ500 cassette. Overall, the bike is tuned to run two speeds at the front and seven at the back.
control your actions safely, Giant also threw on a pair of Tektro TKD mechanical brakes with 160-millimeter (6.3-inch) rotors on both the front and back of the bike. Other components that bring control are the tires, in this case, a pair of Maxxis Ikon with wire beads. Remember, you can sport 27.5-inch or 29-inch tires; the choice is yours.
All other secondary components like wheelset, hubs, and even the entire cockpit, are furnished with Giant's in-house gear. Saddle seat post, handlebar, and stem, all Giant accessories.
As I mentioned earlier, a low-budget bike does not mean that it's not a capable bike; it matters what you use it for. Then again, whenever a team like Giant, whose history dates back to 1972, it's kind of self-explanatory that you're getting a good deal. Heck, all that experience has got to count for something, and the Talon does look like a nice Christmas idea.
Before you skip over this article because maybe you think a low price means a lousy bike, I urge you to continue and draw your conclusion at the end.
As it stands, the frame is completed using Giant's in-house Aluxx-Grade aluminum. What Aluxx means is the use of a proprietary blend of tube materials and shaping techniques. This is meant to yield a light and responsive bike. How light? We don't know because all Giant states is that the weight of their bikes is best determined at a dealership. What we do know is that the frame features internal cable routing and is suitable for both 27.5-inch and 29-inch wheels.
expensive XC bikes. The lowered seat stays, and a nice-looking head tube construction are all features seen on higher-end XC bikes.
Because bikes like these feature a solid rear with no suspension, to help reduce vibrations, Giant throws on an SR Suntour SCE with 100 millimeters (3.93 inches) of travel for 29-inch wheels and 80 millimeters (3.15 inches) of travel for 27.5-inch wheels. Sure, it's not to most explosive fork setup you'll ever see, but it will perform well enough as long as you keep this bike within its limits.
Speaking of limits, the bike does has some, one of which is the drivetrain. Shifters and rear and front derailleurs are all provided by microShift. Sure, it's no SRAM or Shimano, but some of those drivetrains cost as much as this entire bike. However, Shimano is present on the Talon with an MF-TZ500 cassette. Overall, the bike is tuned to run two speeds at the front and seven at the back.
control your actions safely, Giant also threw on a pair of Tektro TKD mechanical brakes with 160-millimeter (6.3-inch) rotors on both the front and back of the bike. Other components that bring control are the tires, in this case, a pair of Maxxis Ikon with wire beads. Remember, you can sport 27.5-inch or 29-inch tires; the choice is yours.
All other secondary components like wheelset, hubs, and even the entire cockpit, are furnished with Giant's in-house gear. Saddle seat post, handlebar, and stem, all Giant accessories.
As I mentioned earlier, a low-budget bike does not mean that it's not a capable bike; it matters what you use it for. Then again, whenever a team like Giant, whose history dates back to 1972, it's kind of self-explanatory that you're getting a good deal. Heck, all that experience has got to count for something, and the Talon does look like a nice Christmas idea.