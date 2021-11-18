Stranger Things-Inspired Bike Accessories Turn You Into a Cool Demogorgon on Two-Wheels

Riding a bike is a fun activity in itself, but it can also be a cool one if you know how to accessorize your wheeler. These frame guards and mudguards from All Mountain Style are guaranteed to turn some heads, as they are inspired by Netflix’s popular “Stranger Things”.
If you’re a fan of the popular science fiction/horror TV series “Stranger Things”, you probably remember all four main characters frequently getting around on their 80s BMX-style two-wheelers.
All Mountain Style is a Barcelona-based company that designs, manufactures, and sells various bicycle parts and accessories for enduro, downhill, and mountain bikes. The company recently released a collection of frame guards and mudguards inspired by the series. It is called the Demogorgon (fans know what that’s all about) and it will make you feel like you're taking part in the action. Not to mention that you'll make all your riding buddies jealous.
Both accessories come with a Demogorgon-themed design, on both a black background and a transparent one. In addition to being some really cool-looking stickers, these accessories are also meant to protect your bike from trail debris, rocks, water, dust, and so on.
The Demogorgon mudguard is water-resistant and designed for universal fitting. It is great for use on trail bikes, all-mountain, enduro, freeride, and downhill bikes, because it is for the adventurous rider in you. Made from a solid honeycomb material, it comes in 10 parts to have your entire bike covered. In addition to protecting your bike, it can also improve its look by getting rid of frame chips, cable wear, etc. It is priced at approximately $40 (€36).
All Mountain Style’s other offer is the Demogorgon mudguard model, priced at $18 (€16). This one is great for protecting your bike from water and mud. It is 0.04” (1.2 mm) thick, 9.6” (243 mm) long, and weighs 1.3 oz (39 grams).
The “Stranger Things” collection is available for purchase on All Mountain Style’s website.
All Mountain Style is a Barcelona-based company that designs, manufactures, and sells various bicycle parts and accessories for enduro, downhill, and mountain bikes. The company recently released a collection of frame guards and mudguards inspired by the series. It is called the Demogorgon (fans know what that’s all about) and it will make you feel like you're taking part in the action. Not to mention that you'll make all your riding buddies jealous.
Both accessories come with a Demogorgon-themed design, on both a black background and a transparent one. In addition to being some really cool-looking stickers, these accessories are also meant to protect your bike from trail debris, rocks, water, dust, and so on.
The Demogorgon mudguard is water-resistant and designed for universal fitting. It is great for use on trail bikes, all-mountain, enduro, freeride, and downhill bikes, because it is for the adventurous rider in you. Made from a solid honeycomb material, it comes in 10 parts to have your entire bike covered. In addition to protecting your bike, it can also improve its look by getting rid of frame chips, cable wear, etc. It is priced at approximately $40 (€36).
All Mountain Style’s other offer is the Demogorgon mudguard model, priced at $18 (€16). This one is great for protecting your bike from water and mud. It is 0.04” (1.2 mm) thick, 9.6” (243 mm) long, and weighs 1.3 oz (39 grams).
The “Stranger Things” collection is available for purchase on All Mountain Style’s website.