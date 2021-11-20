50 Cent Rides Bike for Expendables 4, Wants to Keep It “As Souvenir”

50 Cent doesn’t want you to forget that he has many talents. Rapper, producer and actor, Curtis Jackson treated fans to new behind-the-scenes pics from the set of The Expendables 4, as he hopped on a bike saying that he wants to “keep it as a souvenir.”
The Expendables started as an action franchise bringing together some of the biggest names from the genre. Acting as a tribute to the 80s and 90s action movies, besides Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, we’ve had Jean Claude Van-Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis, and more.
Not all of them weren’t a part of the entire franchise, but it sure was nice to have them on the big screen again, doing what they do best.
Now the movie has reached its fourth installment, and Sylvester Stallone, who is also the director of the movie, and Jason Statham are joined by 50 Cent, among the new cast members.
Ever since he started filming for the movie, the rapper and singer has been sharing a lot of pictures from behind-the-scenes. It all started with him standing on a tank, just for fun.
Now he’s giving us more from the set, and he sat on a bike in a camouflage outfit, which he called “alright.” He then added that “I think I’m a keep it as a souvenir.” I think he should ask for permission first.
In a different picture, he added: “This movie is tuff y’all gotta check it out.” Ever since he joined the cast of the fourth installment, 50 Cent has been acting like the best marketing, promoting the movie that hasn’t even finished filming.
The Expendables 4 is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2022. While everyone seems to have a blast on set, it’s the last time Stallone will reprise his role as Barney Ross for the beloved franchise. What will happen next? We’ll just have to wait and see, as there are plans for a yet-untitled spin-off movie.
