Get Ready to Learn to Pilot This Contraption in an Hour, Then Fly Around New York

The world went crazy for the Jetson One, but before it there was Hexa, claiming to be the world’s first personal electric aircraft. Both of these can be flown by anyone, because they don’t require a pilot license, but only one of them will soon become available for fun tours along New York.
Charm Aviation, which operates one of the largest helicopter fleets on the East Coast, is taking experiential entertainment to the next level. Instead of helicopters, it will offer a semi-autonomous, single-seat eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) that is not only better for the environment and much quieter than a helicopter, but also allows the passenger to become a pilot.
Basically, anyone will be able to operate the aircraft in less than an hour, then take it on aerial tour flights around the Big Apple. The particular eVTOL is called Hexa, and it’s already certified to fly under the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Part 103 rules for recreational/non-commercial use.
Charm Aviation has ordered 100 of these bizarre-looking air personal aircraft from the Texas-based manufacturer Lift. Together, the two will also develop a network of vertiports along New York City’s waterfront areas. These will provide access to a specific corridor extending up to 1,300 feet (396 meters) around Manhattan. This corresponds to the FAA regulations that only allow Hexa to operate in un-congested flyover areas and uncontrolled airspace.
“I can’t wait to fly HEXA around the Statue of Liberty,” said Caitlyn Ephraim, President of Charm Aviation. It does sound exciting, and it will be possible as soon as next year. The two partners are working with FAA and NYC officials to set up the first vertiport in the upcoming months, with operations expected to kick off in 2023.
The ultra-light Hexa has a distinctive wingless body and un unusual open cockpit, powered by 18 motors. According to its new operator, Hexa will be perfect for short, 15-minute recreational flights.
