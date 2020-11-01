German Tuner’s Audi RS6 Avant Loves Its Aftermarket Gains

One thing’s for sure; there’s absolutely no shortage of spectacular aftermarket modules in ABT Sportsline’s extensive inventory. These German auto gurus pride themselves with a drool-worthy selection of four-wheeled entities that appear to have been taking mechanical steroids for the past decade or so.
While ABT’s range tends to revolve mostly around Audi’s creatures, the tuner will be more than happy to tackle the likes of Skoda, Seat and Volkswagen. In the past, we examined a plethora of remarkable beasts born under the Kempten-based firm’s roof, such as a malicious 2020 VW Touareg V8 TDI and a limited-edition Audi RS4 (dubbed RS4-S) with no less than 510 hp on tap, to name a couple.
Long story short, these pros aren’t playing around, alright? Not only do their masterpieces host a healthy dose of extra oomph in their engine bays, they also do a pretty sweet job at looking the business. As such, it’s no wonder ABT earned their rightful place at the very pinnacle of Germany’s tuning food chain!
Ingolstadt’s leviathan is brought to life by a brutal 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine that’ll gladly produce as much as 591 hp at 6,000 rpm. On the other hand, this nasty animal will generate a monstrous torque output of 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) at approximately 2,050 revs. An eight-speed automatic transmission is tasked with handing the mill’s force over to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
Ultimately, the Avant will accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a mere 3.6 seconds, while top speed is electronically governed at a whopping 190 mph (305 kph). The whole thing rides on 21-inch aluminum wheels that wear disc brakes on all four sides. Suspension duties are taken good care of by a multi-link setup on both ends.
All things considered, this ominous wagon is no toy, but ABT’s variant is a different animal. For starters, their aftermarket pizzazz consists of a menacing body kit that brings about some seriously sinister vibes. At the front, you will find a pair of fresh canards accompanying the air inlets and one vicious splitter lip, along with fender inserts and beefy side skirts found in between a set of 22-inch custom alloy wheels.
In terms of performance upgrades, the twin-turbo V8 colossus was dialed to 730 fiendish ponies and 679 pound-feet (820 Nm) of ruthless twisting force. This state of affairs enables the German wagon to accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a staggering 3.2 seconds. Additionally, top speed jumps to 199 mph (320 kph).
Lastly, ABT’s package will cost you €69,900 ($82,570 as per current exchange rates). I’ll just point out the obvious and say this price doesn’t include the stock car.
Well, how’s this for a full package?
