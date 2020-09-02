German Tuner Takes the Audi S8 To an Entirely New Level

After taking a short break in 2019, the S8 returned in its full glory with the mighty 2020 model. Needless to say, it was certainly worth the wait!
We might even go as far as rating this bad boy as the absolute pinnacle of Audi’s sedan range. The 2020 S8 comes with an all-new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, joined by a juicy mild 48-volt hybrid setup that offers a considerable performance upgrade. At 6,000 rpm, the 4.0-liter TFSI V8 monstrosity will deliver up to 563 hp, along with 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque output at 2,500 revs.
An eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox transmits this force to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Ultimately, the S8 is capable of accelerating 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a whopping 3.8 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph), which is pretty outstanding, considering that it weighs as much as 5,302 lbs (2,405 kg).
When you step inside, you will notice that the cabin is extremely generous when it comes to space, while its design language is genuinely awe-inspiring. On top of featuring memory and massage functions, the front seats are both heated and ventilated.
Behind the power-adjustable three-spoke steering wheel we find Audi’s Virtual Cockpit 12.3” (31.25 cm) display, joined by a central MMI system with dual touchscreens. Should you be looking to blast your favorite tunes as you cruise down the highway, a high-definition Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system with 17 speakers and a 16-channel amplifier will definitely do the trick.
Four Rings’ S8 machine underwent some serious surgical interventions at the hands of ABT. The crew fiddled with its engine to extract an additional 137 ponies and 60 pound-feet (80 Nm) of twisting force. As such, the car’s total output figures leapt all the way up to a colossal 700 hp and 650 pound-feet (880 Nm) of crushing torque.
Meanwhile, the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time dropped to a surreal 3.4 seconds, which is simply mind-blowing, given that we’re talking about a 2.65-ton vehicle! Furthermore, the tuner concludes these performance upgrades by dialing S8’s top speed to no less than 168 mph (270 kph).
And there we have it. I know, this isn’t exactly what you’d call a comprehensive makeover that’ll have your Audi S8 look like it went to the gym, but we’ll have to give ABT Sportsline for creating a stealthy enhancement kit which transforms this sedan into a cold-blooded, calculated assassin!
All things considered, many a petrolhead will appreciate a subtle touch of refinement that remains true to a car’s original aesthetic (we can’t blame them). Sometimes, a whip doesn’t need visual modifications to flex its mechanical muscles, and this phenomenal S8 proves it.
