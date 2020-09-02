German Tuner Takes the Audi S8 To an Entirely New Level

Tom Cruise Rents Old Hurtigruten Cruise Ship for MI7 Cast “Bubble” in Norway

All things considered, many a petrolhead will appreciate a subtle touch of refinement that remains true to a car’s original aesthetic (we can’t blame them). Sometimes, a whip doesn’t need visual modifications to flex its mechanical muscles, and this phenomenal S8 proves it. After taking a short break in 2019, the S8 returned in its full glory with the mighty 2020 model. Needless to say, it was certainly worth the wait!We might even go as far as rating this bad boy as the absolute pinnacle of Audi ’s sedan range. The 2020 S8 comes with an all-new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, joined by a juicy mild 48-volt hybrid setup that offers a considerable performance upgrade. At 6,000 rpm, the 4.0-liter TFSI V8 monstrosity will deliver up to 563 hp, along with 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque output at 2,500 revs.An eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox transmits this force to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Ultimately, the S8 is capable of accelerating 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in a whopping 3.8 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph), which is pretty outstanding, considering that it weighs as much as 5,302 lbs (2,405 kg).Additionally, exceptional steering is achieved with the help of a sports rear differential. In terms of suspension, Four Rings equipped a tweaked variant of the standard A8’s multi-link system that’ll guarantee spectacular handling. The whole structure crawls on a set of 20-inch wheels that wear ventilated brakes (ceramic counterparts are optional) and P265/40YR20 tires.When you step inside, you will notice that the cabin is extremely generous when it comes to space, while its design language is genuinely awe-inspiring. On top of featuring memory and massage functions, the front seats are both heated and ventilated.Behind the power-adjustable three-spoke steering wheel we find Audi’s Virtual Cockpit 12.3” (31.25 cm) display, joined by a centralsystem with dual touchscreens. Should you be looking to blast your favorite tunes as you cruise down the highway, a high-definition Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system with 17 speakers and a 16-channel amplifier will definitely do the trick.As if the 2020 model in the S8 range wasn’t already majestic enough, a German company showed up to demonstrate that there will always be room for improvement, even in a top-of-the-line luxury sedan. The firm in question is none other than ABT Sportsline, a reputed tuner with over half a century’s experience in developing aftermarket modules for Audi and Volkswagen Four Rings’ S8 machine underwent some serious surgical interventions at the hands of ABT. The crew fiddled with its engine to extract an additional 137 ponies and 60 pound-feet (80 Nm) of twisting force. As such, the car’s total output figures leapt all the way up to a colossal 700 hp and 650 pound-feet (880 Nm) of crushing torque.Meanwhile, the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time dropped to a surreal 3.4 seconds, which is simply mind-blowing, given that we’re talking about a 2.65-ton vehicle! Furthermore, the tuner concludes these performance upgrades by dialing S8’s top speed to no less than 168 mph (270 kph).The German auto surgeons disposed of the car’s original wheels to make room for a set of custom 21-inch alloy wheels. Optionally, their customers may also choose to have a discreet carbon fiber spoiler installed on the trunk lid; you know, just to look extra cool and stuff.And there we have it. I know, this isn’t exactly what you’d call a comprehensive makeover that’ll have your Audi S8 look like it went to the gym, but we’ll have to give ABT Sportsline for creating a stealthy enhancement kit which transforms this sedan into a cold-blooded, calculated assassin!All things considered, many a petrolhead will appreciate a subtle touch of refinement that remains true to a car’s original aesthetic (we can’t blame them). Sometimes, a whip doesn’t need visual modifications to flex its mechanical muscles, and this phenomenal S8 proves it.