2021 Mazda6 Sedan Adds Wireless Apple CarPlay, Carbon Edition Is Also Available

Even though mid-size sedans are getting the boot in the United States of America, automakers from Japan aren’t ready to pull the plug on this segment and body style. Mazda, for example, offers quite a compelling car in the guise of the Mazda6 32 photos



Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships this month, the 2021 Mazda6 is also available with sportier styling.



Well, the makeover starts with Polymetal Gray for the exterior paint, 19-inch aluminum alloys finished in black metallic, gloss-black for the rear lip spoiler and door mirrors, as well as red leather seats, black stitching on the dashboard and door panels, and red stitching for the center console. Yup, it’s pretty good value!







Introduced in 2012 and facelifted in 2017, the Mazda6 has been improved once again with wireless Apple CarPlay. It's not standard on most trim levels, though. Only the Grand Touring is treated to this feature, which is the third grade after the Touring and entry-level Sport. Fret not, however, because even the Sport comes with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for $24,325 excluding freight.

Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships this month, the 2021 Mazda6 is also available with sportier styling. Carbon Edition is how the culprit is called, and it's actually a Grand Touring Reserve with a slightly higher price. $32,800 instead of $32,525 isn't that big of a difference, but what do you actually get for $275?

Well, the makeover starts with Polymetal Gray for the exterior paint, 19-inch aluminum alloys finished in black metallic, gloss-black for the rear lip spoiler and door mirrors, as well as red leather seats, black stitching on the dashboard and door panels, and red stitching for the center console. Yup, it's pretty good value!

Only a six-speed automatic transmission is offered as far as the drivetrain is concerned, connected to 2.5-liter engine options. The SkyActiv-G is a free-breathing lump that develops 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet on regular and 93-octane fuel. Level up to the turbocharged 2.5-liter motor, and you're looking at 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque with premium dinosaur juice.

Safety is another strong point of the Mazda6, embodied by the i-Activense suite of driving aids. Highlights include G-Vectoring Control Plus, Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, as well as Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

