German Harley-Davidson Sportster S Is Twice the Price of a Stock One, Could Be Worth It

The Sportster S is one of Harley-Davidson’s most recent models, having been introduced onto the market in the summer of last year. That means enough time has passed since then for the model to be sufficiently widespread, but not nearly enough to have large numbers of it being converted in custom shops across the world.
Yet, if you look hard enough, you may just stumble upon a custom Sportster S that’s worth a closer look. We did, and here we are now, showing you this here bike, converted by a German garage called Cult-Werk.
The custom project is not the result of some Sportster owner wishing their machine to become a sight to remember on the road, but has been converted from new, and it’s now expecting its first rider. One who will have to pay twice the price Harley is asking for a new bike of this kind.
Sporting the bike’s stock engine, transmission, and pretty much all other mechanical bits, the two-wheeler was fitted with a wealth of German-made bits and pieces, ranging from the short front fender to the rear light conversion kit. We also get a new headlight cover, V-rod syle, and custom footrest, shifter, mirror set, and drag-style handlebar.
The biggest technical upgrade, if it can be called that, is the addition of a KessTech exhaust system, which can be had with or without the electronically adjustable flap.
Riding on what appear to be the stock wheels, only painted to match the bodywork, the Sportster's most in-your-face attribute is the Gold Metallic color, airbrushed by Cult-Werk onto the fenders, fuel tank, and lower body parts.
As said, this thing is worth more than double the price of a stock Sportster S. Whereas the American company sells one from $14,999, this one goes for 29,900 euros (close to $33,000). On the upside, it comes with zero miles on the odometer and still has the four years Harley warranty.
