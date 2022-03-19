Melk Harley-Davidson Breakout Is All About Custom Ferrari Paint

In the world of custom motorcycle shops, the base bike is the most important element, then come the added pieces of hardware, and only at the end, the cherry on the cake, the paint job. That generally means builders first modify the motorcycle and only then set out to envision the colors that would adorn it. When it comes to Melk though, it all seems to be the other way around.
Born in 2016, Melk is based in France, and it does not describe itself as just a motorcycle shop, but rather as a paint (first) and motorcycles (second) garage.
And that’s likely to create some visually stunning Harley-Davidsons. We’ve seen a couple of them already here on autoevolution, and we’ll continue to see some more, as the work Melk has done over the past six years is quite extensive. Today’s treat: a Ferrari-inspired two-wheeler, at least as far as the paint job is concerned.
Having started life as a 2018 Breakout, the unnamed beauty boasts a wealth of mechanical changes, the most important being the Stage 4 S&S engine, backed by a KessTech exhaust system and an Arlen Ness air filter for easier breathing.
Visually, the motorcycle was gifted with a wealth of aftermarket bits coming from Europe’s and the world’s largest producers, including Rick's Motorcycles (fairing, footrests, covers), Thunderbike (risers, LED indicators, wheel axles front and rear), Cult Werk (fork tubes), or Rizoma (handles).
All these names are great, and having them on a motorcycle is something worth contemplating, but not something we haven’t seen before. What makes the bike unique are the colors used for it and the way they were sprayed on the elements.
The most obvious color is Vivid Black, of course, abundantly splashed on the motorcycle, but that would have been nothing without the use of Grigio Silverstone Ferrari Satin and Rosso Corsa Ferrari Brillant in key locations to frame, contain, but at the same time, highlight all that black.
As for the cost of the build, keep in mind we’re dealing with Harley-Davidson, Ferrari, and a custom garage in Europe. That translates into a price tag of 45,000 euros for something like this, which is about $49,500.
