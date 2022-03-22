Harley-Davidson Phantom Dons Matte Gray Over Night Rod Body, Looks Rough to the Touch

Believe it or not, Spain, like most of Europe for that matter, is a place from where a whole lot of talented custom motorcycle shops come from. And by custom motorcycles, we don’t only mean the two-wheelers being made on the Old Continent, but American ones as well.
The European Harley-Davidson fanbase, for instance, is incredibly large, and almost no machine made in Milwaukee has escaped over the years the reaching hands of the local custom industry. But if there is one Harley family that seems to be more widespread than others, that would be the V-Rod.
Over in Spain, one of the shops that remake V-Rods for a living is called FiberBull. We talked about them before, and we’ll probably do it some more, given how their present portfolio is quite extensive.
Today’s Spanish custom treat is called Phantom and started life as a VRSCD Night Rod, the kind made from 2006 to 2008. It got the full extent of FiberBull attention, from the added parts to the paint job.
Overall a rather simple conversion of a Harley, the Phantom stands out first and foremost through the combination of matte gray and black that makes the entire thing look almost rugged, with rough surfaces all around.
Just like most other V-Rod conversions, this one too had its rear modified, this time to accommodate the 240 mm rear wheel, a rather decently-sized one compared to the mammoth 300 mm ones we usually get to see.
Mechanically, there’s not much to talk about, other than the inverted fork modification up front, and the custom exhaust slapped onto the engine.
Like most of its European siblings, FiberBull does not say how much a conversion such as this could cost, but there is a Request a Quote button on their website if you fancy something like this.
