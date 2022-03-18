Custom Harley-Davidson Breakaway Is More Expensive Than Vintage Muscle Cars

There is one Harley-Davidson custom shop over in Switzerland not many people might have heard about. It’s called Bundnerbike, and we too stumbled upon it by accident a while back. And what a happy accident it was, as it seems we just can’t enough of the builds these guys are responsible for.
Bundnerbike has in its portfolio close to 200 custom builds, made over the years to whatever crazy specification customers dreamed of. We’ve only begun to scratch the surface of this extensive portfolio, and it seems every time we stop on a Bundnerbike project, something amazing pops out.
Today’s something amazing is called Breakaway (or Stratos GR 3), an FXDR modified for the simple reason this breed of Harley is “an excellent way to break out of everyday life.”
Described as a “muscular and modern chopper,” the bike proudly sits on custom wheels, sized 23 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, and packs an air suspension system to change its stance depending on needs.
Following the simple lines and cues of all other Bundnerbike builds, the former FXDR comes with an in-house modified rear and boasts a custom fuel tank up top. Apart from the fitting of a KessTech exhaust system at one end and a new air filter at the other, the engine of the motorcycle remains mostly unchanged.
The unassuming look of the two-wheeler, coupled with the rather short list of parts used on the conversion might have one thinking this thing might not cost all that much. One would be terribly wrong, as this is one of the most expensive modified motorcycles we ever talked about here on autoevolution.
Bundnerbike lists the price of the Breakaway at 55,000 CHF, which in American currency is close to $59,000 at today’s exchange rates. That’s more than what some vintage muscle cars go for, at auction.
