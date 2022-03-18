Harley-Davidson Spark Looks Just Right for a Role in the Tron: Legacy Sequel

Back in 2010, movie fans were thrown back into the vicious world of computer programs with the release of the Tron: Legacy flick. Starring Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, and Olivia Wilde, it also brought back into the spotlight the incredible light cycles.
There is some word of a third installment for the movie being in the works, but at the time of writing we only have rumors. As a side note, on July 9 fans will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original film’s theatrical release, so an announcement about a new movie around that date would be most welcome.
Until then, we’re only left with imagining what some scenes in a 2020-ish computer world might look like. We would most definitely have tons of CGIs, including of light cycles, but also real-world scenes, just like before. Only this time, maybe instead of the Ducati ridden by Hedlund’s Sam Flynn, we can get this fit-looking Harley-Davidson Night Rod Special.
Born as such all the way back in 2009, the motorcycle was remade by a Lithuanian shop called Tommy and Sons into something now christened Spark.
We’ve talked about Tommy and Sons builds before, and this one is no different. It wears the shop’s Photon Series body kit, including lowered airbox cover, speedometer frame, new rear and front fenders, radiator cover, and custom 3D headlight housing. It also packs a fully modified rear, supported by a 300 mm wide tire.
Such changes are however common on V-Rods, and would have meant nothing without one of the best paint jobs we’ve seen in a while. It is a beautiful chase between the black of the rear and almost white gray of the front, with the two foes connected by accents of electric green.
In Tommy and Sons’ own words, “when making a custom V-Rod always consider the paint job. Widen your horizon and get as much edges on the body kit to play with as possible. Go detailed and don’t forget that the smallest touches always matter the most.” And they kind of nailed that.
The price of the build is not known, but we do know the body kit alone is worth 1,150 euros ($1,270 give or take), so having such a Tron-worthy machine in your garage might be quite an expensive affair.
