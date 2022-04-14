Genesis X Speedium Coupe Trademark Filing Suggests an Electric Sports Car Might Be Coming

Wait a minute, didn’t we write something about a ‘Speedium’ a couple of hours ago? We sure did, but while that one was (and still is) a concept, this story is dedicated to something that might be seen in the brand’s dealers sooner rather than later.
Yes, folks, we are talking about the long-overdue Genesis sports car, which has been hinted at for quite some time now. In fact, the Korean luxury brand revealed a teaser last fall that appeared to be showing, among others, a sports coupe. And if they stick to the name that they have recently filed a trademark for in the UK and Switzerland, then we know what it will be called: the Genesis X Speedium Coupe.
Discovered by CarBuzz, the trademark was applied for on April 12, with Hyundai as the owner. The nameplate can be used for “automobiles, parts and fittings for automobiles, sports cars, and coupes.” There you have it, “sports cars and coupes,” a clear indication that the automaker is planning to expand its family of vehicles with such a model. Or is it?
Truth be told, there is no way of knowing if they will actually go down this route, as it is quite common for car manufacturers to secure various nameplates and then forget all about them. Still, in this instance, we are willing to bet our bottom dollar on the fact that Genesis will at least confirm a sports coupe with battery-electric power in the near future, probably before the end of the year.
As for the ‘Speedium’ moniker, it was inspired by the Inje Speedium, a racetrack located in South Korea. In the official press release of the X Speedium Concept, the auto marque stated that “the name also encapsulates Genesis’ design philosophy, ‘Athletic elegance,’ in an even more progressive way.”
Discovered by CarBuzz, the trademark was applied for on April 12, with Hyundai as the owner. The nameplate can be used for “automobiles, parts and fittings for automobiles, sports cars, and coupes.” There you have it, “sports cars and coupes,” a clear indication that the automaker is planning to expand its family of vehicles with such a model. Or is it?
Truth be told, there is no way of knowing if they will actually go down this route, as it is quite common for car manufacturers to secure various nameplates and then forget all about them. Still, in this instance, we are willing to bet our bottom dollar on the fact that Genesis will at least confirm a sports coupe with battery-electric power in the near future, probably before the end of the year.
As for the ‘Speedium’ moniker, it was inspired by the Inje Speedium, a racetrack located in South Korea. In the official press release of the X Speedium Concept, the auto marque stated that “the name also encapsulates Genesis’ design philosophy, ‘Athletic elegance,’ in an even more progressive way.”