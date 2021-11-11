Here’s Why Tuners in Southeast Asia Love the Mitsubishi Mirage

5 2022 Genesis G80 Pricing Revealed, It Got Closer to $50k

4 2023 Genesis G90 Spied Lapping the Nurburgring in the Wet

3 One More Carmaker Will Allow Drivers to Unlock Vehicles With an iPhone

2 Genesis GV60 Promises to Be the Best E-GMP Product So Far

More on this:

Genesis Opened Its House in New York, It's a Korean Oasis

The days when carmakers displayed a few cars in a hall and called it a showroom are numbered, and Hyundai's premium brand made a bold step forward by unveiling a new concept: the Genesis House New York. 9 photos



First of all, the Korean carmaker brought a Seoul-based architecture firm to design that space. The result is a distinct look that showcases six specific areas, from which only one is reserved for the showroom. It will open its doors on November 19, in the heart of



Visitors will have the opportunity to try Korean cuisine in the Genesis House Restaurant. It is a branch of the Michellin-starred Onjium restaurant and a cultural institute from Seoul. Everything here is designed to represent the Korean Noble Class, and they served unique recipes dating back to the 1300s.



While some might not enjoy the Asian cuisine, they may try the Tea Pavilion. It is a veranda-like area with floor seating where the guests are welcomed by designated hosts. The pavilion features motifs from the chaekgado Korean painting style. Thus, they might understand better the design inspiration that led to the nowadays Genesis limousines. Of course, there is an entire Tea Ceremony at the Tea Pavilion. It's not like the guests will get a disposable cup with a Lipton tea-bag inside.







Genesis made a Cellar Stage with LED-lit staging. It is filled with audio-video technology, representing one of the carmaker's main pillars of evolution. This area is used for launches, exhibitions, and various events.



The Genesis House Library is the next place where visitors can better understand the philosophy that stays behind the Korean premium brand. This area is curated by LVMH publisher Assouline and Arumjigi, who take care of the Tea House. They sourced distinctive Korean books, and, in addition, the publisher will launch two books that will highlight the Korean culture in cooking and tea.



Last but not least, the Terrace Garden is an 882 square meters (9,493 square-foot) area surrounded by a traditional Korean landscape, but with a view to the



By creating such a beautiful place, Genesis raises the bar in terms of hospitality. No more "howdy, how can I help you" followed by that "you can't afford this car" look I've seen so many times in various showrooms. Genesis might not be the sales winner in the Usually, carmakers' showrooms are just big spaces where cars are spread here and there, and the salespeople are trying to get in touch with their customers. Then, depending on the brand, the customers are invited to take a seat and drink a coffee or enjoy a refreshment, or just invited for a test drive with one of the fully-loaded vehicles. Premium brands have a slightly different approach. First of all, they have specific standards about how their showrooms may look. But Genesis took that to a different level.First of all, the Korean carmaker brought a Seoul-based architecture firm to design that space. The result is a distinct look that showcases six specific areas, from which only one is reserved for the showroom. It will open its doors on November 19, in the heart of New York City Visitors will have the opportunity to try Korean cuisine in the Genesis House Restaurant. It is a branch of the Michellin-starred Onjium restaurant and a cultural institute from Seoul. Everything here is designed to represent the Korean Noble Class, and they served unique recipes dating back to the 1300s.While some might not enjoy the Asian cuisine, they may try the Tea Pavilion. It is a veranda-like area with floor seating where the guests are welcomed by designated hosts. The pavilion features motifs from the chaekgado Korean painting style. Thus, they might understand better the design inspiration that led to the nowadays Genesis limousines. Of course, there is an entire Tea Ceremony at the Tea Pavilion. It's not like the guests will get a disposable cup with a Lipton tea-bag inside.As expected, the centerpiece of the Genesis House is the showroom. But, unlike other carmakers, here the guests are invited to look at framed vehicles, which are showcased like art, not like vehicles. It is a bold approach where the visitors might become customers.Genesis made a Cellar Stage with LED-lit staging. It is filled with audio-video technology, representing one of the carmaker's main pillars of evolution. This area is used for launches, exhibitions, and various events.The Genesis House Library is the next place where visitors can better understand the philosophy that stays behind the Korean premium brand. This area is curated by LVMH publisher Assouline and Arumjigi, who take care of the Tea House. They sourced distinctive Korean books, and, in addition, the publisher will launch two books that will highlight the Korean culture in cooking and tea.Last but not least, the Terrace Garden is an 882 square meters (9,493 square-foot) area surrounded by a traditional Korean landscape, but with a view to the Hudson River By creating such a beautiful place, Genesis raises the bar in terms of hospitality. No more "howdy, how can I help you" followed by that "you can't afford this car" look I've seen so many times in various showrooms. Genesis might not be the sales winner in the Premium segment , but it tries to create a more pleasant, unique purchasing experience.

load press release