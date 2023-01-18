Garmin Launches an RV Navigator With an iPad-Like Screen

While so many people are making the switch to the likes of Google Maps these days, Garmin continues to be one of the companies whose navigation devices are selling like hotcakes.
The reason is as simple as it could be: Garmin’s products are aimed at a niche where dedicated navigators are a must-have. And such an example is the world of RVs.
Garmin has recently launched two new navigators called RV 895 and RV 1095, and as anyone can easily figure out from their names, they are specifically aimed at the RV and camping lifestyle.
Most Garmin features available on RV-optimized navigators are also there, but what is setting these new models apart from the crowd is the design and the dimensions of the screen. Both products look like a tablet, so they are pretty slim and, therefore, don’t eat up too much space on the dashboard.
The RV 895 uses an 8-inch display, while the bigger brother is fitted with a 10-inch screen that makes it nearly as big as an iPad. The bigger the screen, the more convenient the navigation experience ends up becoming, and in the case of Garmin’s feature lineup, this is something truly important.
This is because the two devices have been optimized to take advantage of the screen estate with new-generation capabilities, such as BirdsEye satellite imagery that provides drivers with aerial views of campgrounds and RV parks. A split-view mode is also available, and this makes perfect sense on a 10-inch screen, so users can see not only the navigation instructions, but also additional information such as the weather forecast.
Given they are both built with RVs in mind, the navigation experience includes support for large vehicles and trailers. As a result, once you configure the size and weight in the settings menu, Garmin’s navigators should look for custom routing where your vehicle has enough space to move safely. Bridge heights, weight limits, and sharp curves are, therefore, analyzed before suggesting a route.
Garmin’s RV experience powers a software arsenal that can hardly be found elsewhere. The two devices are equipped with a directory of U.S. national parks, map updates that are delivered to the device regularly, and voice assistance to interact with the built-in capabilities without the need for looking at the screen. Of course, real-time traffic information is also available when you pair the navigators with the Garmin Drive app on your mobile device.
The two new products are already available for purchase in the United States, but, of course, they’re not necessarily the most affordable navigators on the market. The smaller model can be yours for $699, while the 10-inch version is up for grabs for $899.
