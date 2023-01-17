Garmin's New LTE Dash Cam Is the Eyewitness We All Need

LTE-connected devices are becoming the new norm in the tech industry, as they allow owners to remotely access them using nothing else than an Internet connection.
Garmin knows how rapidly this trend is gaining ground, so the company is launching its very first LTE dash cam, thus allowing car owners to connect and view live images from pretty much anywhere.
The Garmin Dash Cam Live uses a small form factor to avoid obstructing your view while driving. And when you’re not, it stays connected and powered on 24/7, all with the purpose of becoming the eyewitness that always knows what’s happening with your car.
With 1440p video support and a 140-degree field of view, the dash cam is supposed to capture pretty much everything that’s happening in front of the car. Thanks to the LTE connection, which is available via a dedicated subscription service launched by Garmin, the dash cam can automatically upload recordings in the cloud.
As such, the device has also been fitted with an arsenal of security features, including anti-theft protection. The dash cam can, therefore, notify the car owner when somebody breaks in, though this requires the device to be turned on all the time, in which case you need a dedicated Constant Power Cable that is sold separately.
Garmin has equipped its new product with the typical capabilities of a smart dash cam, so it also features in-car alerts, including lane departure warnings, speed camera notifications, and forward collision alerts whenever the vehicle in front is braking hard.
Voice command support is also offered, so drivers are allowed to interact with the features of the dash cam hands-free. For instance, the device supports voice commands for starting and stopping recording, taking a still picture, and saving videos to the microSD card.
The Garmin Drive app is the one that provides smarter eye-witnessing capabilities, though customers also need to purchase a monthly Vault subscription plan. Thanks to the app, users can view live images captured by the camera even when the vehicle is parked, track the location of the car, and access the videos that are stored in the cloud. Worth knowing, however, is that the saved clips are only stored in the cloud for a maximum of 24 hours, after which they are automatically removed (so make sure you download a video before the time expires if you really need it).
Given this impressive feature arsenal, you obviously shouldn’t expect the new Garmin dash cam to be affordable. And it isn’t, as Garmin is already selling the device for $399.99 in the United States. A microSD card is also included in the box, so the device comes with everything you need to just install it in your car and start recording driving footage without requiring any other accessories.
The Garmin Dash Cam Live uses a small form factor to avoid obstructing your view while driving. And when you’re not, it stays connected and powered on 24/7, all with the purpose of becoming the eyewitness that always knows what’s happening with your car.
With 1440p video support and a 140-degree field of view, the dash cam is supposed to capture pretty much everything that’s happening in front of the car. Thanks to the LTE connection, which is available via a dedicated subscription service launched by Garmin, the dash cam can automatically upload recordings in the cloud.
As such, the device has also been fitted with an arsenal of security features, including anti-theft protection. The dash cam can, therefore, notify the car owner when somebody breaks in, though this requires the device to be turned on all the time, in which case you need a dedicated Constant Power Cable that is sold separately.
Garmin has equipped its new product with the typical capabilities of a smart dash cam, so it also features in-car alerts, including lane departure warnings, speed camera notifications, and forward collision alerts whenever the vehicle in front is braking hard.
Voice command support is also offered, so drivers are allowed to interact with the features of the dash cam hands-free. For instance, the device supports voice commands for starting and stopping recording, taking a still picture, and saving videos to the microSD card.
The Garmin Drive app is the one that provides smarter eye-witnessing capabilities, though customers also need to purchase a monthly Vault subscription plan. Thanks to the app, users can view live images captured by the camera even when the vehicle is parked, track the location of the car, and access the videos that are stored in the cloud. Worth knowing, however, is that the saved clips are only stored in the cloud for a maximum of 24 hours, after which they are automatically removed (so make sure you download a video before the time expires if you really need it).
Given this impressive feature arsenal, you obviously shouldn’t expect the new Garmin dash cam to be affordable. And it isn’t, as Garmin is already selling the device for $399.99 in the United States. A microSD card is also included in the box, so the device comes with everything you need to just install it in your car and start recording driving footage without requiring any other accessories.