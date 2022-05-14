Brits Get New Fiat Panda and Tipo in Garmin Special Edition

Good news for Brits who love the Fiat brand. They will benefit from the new Panda and Tipo in a special edition created with Garmin, one of the world's biggest suppliers of GPS products. Their launch aims to meet the needs of customers who like to combine driving with going outdoors.
Special editions of the Panda and Tipo models also build on the success of the brand's Cross variant. This has been one of the best sellers for both brands, with one in four Panda and one in two Tipos sold being a Cross model.
The Fiat Panda Garnim Special Edition is available in Forest Green, White, Grey Metallic or Black exterior colors. The bodywork features orange highlights and the ”Panda” lettering is found on the 15-inch wheels painted in matte black. A ”Garmin” badge is also found on the B-pillar, and there's even a new textured Matte Light Gray paint for the mirror caps and door bumpers.
Inside, the customer finds a color scheme with orange details, such as the stitching on the black cloth upholstery of the seats. Standard features include automatic air conditioning, a 7-inch Uconnect touchscreen with Bluetooth, Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility, and a multi-function steering wheel. Under the hood, the Panda has a 1.0-liter, naturally aspirated, 70-horsepower GSE-T3 inline three-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid (12-volt) technology.
The Fiat Tipo Garmin Special Edition is available in a combination of strong colours such as Forest Green, Gelato White, Colosseo Grey, Maestro Grey and Cinema Black and also features orange highlights on the sides. There is a triangle in the front grille mesh and the "Garmin" emblem on the B-pillar. A set of 17-inch black painted aluminium wheels with orange elements has also been fitted and LED front and rear lights have been fitted.
Orange detailing on the interior is consistent with the exterior appearance. The driver can use the new fully configurable digital cluster that allows control of multimedia information. There's also another touchscreen with wireless connection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions.
Unfortunately, the Fiat Garmin Special Edition is not yet listed on the UK website configurator, but we expect them to be released soon. No official information on pricing either, but given that it's a special edition, we expect prices to be higher than the classic Tipo and Panda versions.
