116-Mile 2017 Yamaha YZF-R6 Hopes to Find Someone Who Will Actually Ride It

Some of the mods it features are a little questionable, but at least they aren’t too extensive.
When Yamaha blessed the YZF-R6 with a refresh back in 2017, it was way beyond a mere cosmetic affair. Besides making the R6 look a little more akin to its beefier R1 cousin, the updated styling helped to reduce drag by about eight percent. Improved running gear, an aluminum gas tank, and a full suite of LED lighting components rounded out the upgrades.
That being said, we’re oddly curious as to what the story of this particular specimen might be. It’s currently up for grabs with 116 miles (187 km) on the odo and multiple add-ons, including a Tackform phone mount, four speakers, and a rear-view camera. The latter is connected to a Garmin display that can double up as GPS when needed.
On the other hand, the bike has minor imperfections like a bent clutch lever and some scratches, yet it doesn’t appear to have been dumped or low-sided. In any case, this murdered-out R6 will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until September 1, so there are precisely six days separating us from the bidding deadline as of now.
Yamaha’s mid-sized projectile comes to life thanks to a beastly 599cc inline-four powerplant with 13.1:1 compression and dual cams actuating sixteen titanium valves. By producing up to 116 hp and nearly 46 pound-feet (62 Nm) of torque at the crank, this thing lets the YZF-R6 score high tens on the quarter-mile before achieving a top speed of 165 mph (266 kph).
As far as the suspension hardware is concerned, you’ll find upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) KYB forks at the front and a fully-adjustable piggyback monoshock at the rear. Up north, ABS-assisted stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs and four-piston radial Advics calipers, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake rotor paired with a Nissin caliper.
