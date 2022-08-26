Fully-Restored 1976 Honda CB750 Is the Ultimate Portrayal of Classic UJM Goodness

In the name of the seventies, the inline-four, and the fabled first-gen CB750, amen.
The Honda CB750 Four K6 we’ll be inspecting below was completely restored following the current owner’s acquisition, which occurred back in 2019. During the said refurbishment, this iconic UJM saw its worn-out saddle deleted in favor of a vinyl-upholstered alternative, and the same fate unfolded for the wiring harness and both fenders.
Additionally, the bike’s fuel tank and side panels have been repainted to keep things looking as clean as possible, while its duplex cradle framework was powder-coated black. A fresh pair of chromed rims can be seen in the unsprung sector, wearing Dunlop’s stylish, yet grippy Gold Seal rubber.
Once the brakes and suspension components had been overhauled, the owner deemed it necessary to also replace the CB750’s faded Nippon Denso dials. The final stage of the restoration involved some work in the powertrain department, where you will now find youthful gaskets, rebuilt carbs, and re-chromed exhaust plumbing.
Honda’s 1976 MY relic is put in motion via an air-cooled 736cc four-banger with quad Keihin inhalers and eight valves actuated by a single overhead cam. The four-stroke mill has 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of crank-measured twist at its disposal, channeling this power to the rear wheel by means of a five-speed transmission and a chain final drive.
When all the oomph is called into action, it can result in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Suspension-related affairs are assigned to telescopic forks and preload-adjustable shocks, while braking is the responsibility of a single disc up front and a traditional drum at the rear.
The jaw-dropping CB750 described in these paragraphs will soon be changing hands on Bring a Trailer, and there’s no predetermined reserve price set by the seller! If this piece of information butters your toast, you’ll want to visit the BaT platform before the evening of August 30, as that’s when the auction is going to end. Mind you, sealing a deal won’t be a cheap endeavor, because you’d need around $8k to take the lead for the time being.
Additionally, the bike’s fuel tank and side panels have been repainted to keep things looking as clean as possible, while its duplex cradle framework was powder-coated black. A fresh pair of chromed rims can be seen in the unsprung sector, wearing Dunlop’s stylish, yet grippy Gold Seal rubber.
Once the brakes and suspension components had been overhauled, the owner deemed it necessary to also replace the CB750’s faded Nippon Denso dials. The final stage of the restoration involved some work in the powertrain department, where you will now find youthful gaskets, rebuilt carbs, and re-chromed exhaust plumbing.
Honda’s 1976 MY relic is put in motion via an air-cooled 736cc four-banger with quad Keihin inhalers and eight valves actuated by a single overhead cam. The four-stroke mill has 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of crank-measured twist at its disposal, channeling this power to the rear wheel by means of a five-speed transmission and a chain final drive.
When all the oomph is called into action, it can result in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Suspension-related affairs are assigned to telescopic forks and preload-adjustable shocks, while braking is the responsibility of a single disc up front and a traditional drum at the rear.
The jaw-dropping CB750 described in these paragraphs will soon be changing hands on Bring a Trailer, and there’s no predetermined reserve price set by the seller! If this piece of information butters your toast, you’ll want to visit the BaT platform before the evening of August 30, as that’s when the auction is going to end. Mind you, sealing a deal won’t be a cheap endeavor, because you’d need around $8k to take the lead for the time being.