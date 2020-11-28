Garage Find: Pristine 1954 Chevrolet Corvette Shows Only 53k Miles

Introduced late in the 1953 model year as a response to European sports cars, the solid-axle Corvette is very collectible in this day and age. An unmolested example of the breed will always fetch a pretty dollar, which is why this garage find is listed at $89,000 even though it’s not the most desirable specification of the C1.
“A neighbor came to our shop and indicated she had two old vehicles that her husband left her after he passed away,” reads the Craigslist ad. The seller notes that “one was a four-speed 1970 Corvette Stingray Convertible and the other was this 1954 Corvette in pristine, albeit dirty, condition.”
The neighbor was surprised to hear how much these babies are worth in this day and age, and obviously enough, the 1970 model was sold “in a day after two Corvette experts got her up and running again.” Those two have also finished working on the 1954 model to the tune of $7,000 in expenses.
For starters, the brand-new top is complemented by new brakes all around, a new gas tank, fuel system, rebuilt carburetors, new wheel cylinders, master cylinder, and a new water pump. The points/condenser, battery, and throttle pedal have also been replaced before detailing the vehicle.
“As you can see from the undercarriage, body, and interior, this is an all-original Corvette with only 53k miles on the odometer.” The seller doesn’t mention if we’re looking at a numbers-matching vehicle, but given the overall condition, it’s pretty obvious this ‘Vette will grab a collector's attention.
Built on May 26th of 1954, the vehicle is joined by a clean Michigan title ready for the new owner. VIN E54S003112 is equipped with a two-speed Powerglide and 155 horsepower from 235 cubic inches, which may be underwhelming for some people. 1955 is when the Corvette added the 265 small-block V8.
Price-wise, this particular car may be on the steep side of 1954s. Earlier this year, Mecum sold a similar specification for $71,500 while Barrett-Jackson couldn’t do better than $60,500. As such, $89k is too much.
The neighbor was surprised to hear how much these babies are worth in this day and age, and obviously enough, the 1970 model was sold “in a day after two Corvette experts got her up and running again.” Those two have also finished working on the 1954 model to the tune of $7,000 in expenses.
For starters, the brand-new top is complemented by new brakes all around, a new gas tank, fuel system, rebuilt carburetors, new wheel cylinders, master cylinder, and a new water pump. The points/condenser, battery, and throttle pedal have also been replaced before detailing the vehicle.
“As you can see from the undercarriage, body, and interior, this is an all-original Corvette with only 53k miles on the odometer.” The seller doesn’t mention if we’re looking at a numbers-matching vehicle, but given the overall condition, it’s pretty obvious this ‘Vette will grab a collector's attention.
Built on May 26th of 1954, the vehicle is joined by a clean Michigan title ready for the new owner. VIN E54S003112 is equipped with a two-speed Powerglide and 155 horsepower from 235 cubic inches, which may be underwhelming for some people. 1955 is when the Corvette added the 265 small-block V8.
Price-wise, this particular car may be on the steep side of 1954s. Earlier this year, Mecum sold a similar specification for $71,500 while Barrett-Jackson couldn’t do better than $60,500. As such, $89k is too much.