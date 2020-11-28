Garage Find: Pristine 1954 Chevrolet Corvette Shows Only 53k Miles

More on this:

1 Procharged C8 Corvette Stingray Cranks Out 700+ Horsepower Without ECU Tuning

2 This Is How the Corvette's First Mid-Mounted V8 Was Developed

3 Crashed Ford GT With Salvage Title Certificate Is Up for Grabs on Copart

4 Finding a Reason to Save This Abandoned 1981 Corvette Is Mission Impossible

5 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Looks Like It’s Been Abandoned for a Long Time