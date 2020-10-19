1963 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Looks Like It’s Been Abandoned for a Long Time

Volkswagen at the Forefront of Yacht Design? Not Exactly

Back in 1963, Chevrolet tried to capitalize on the growing popularity of the Corvette with increased production for this model, so the company manufactured over 21,500 units, an increase of no less than 50 percent from the previous year. 20 photos



What you’re looking at here, however, isn’t a standard ’63 Corvette, but a model that no longer comes with the original engine. Unfortunately, we’re not being told what unit is now responsible for putting the car in motion, but the seller, who posted the Vette on



Other than that, this ’63 Corvette C2 is in the exact same condition as it was when the current owner discovered it. The frame and the suspension need to be fixed, as per the eBay listing, and the body has minor problems in the front, but nothing that a thorough restoration can’t fix.



The convertible has had the same owner for no less than 52 years and is currently parked in Connecticut, where you can inspect it in person should you want to buy it. Given it doesn’t roll, a flatbed should be used for taking it home, as otherwise, it’ll be a challenge to get it on a trailer.



Out of the entire output, approximately 10,900 units came with a convertible body style, while a little over 10,500 landed as coupes. All models, however, were equipped with 327ci (5.4-liter) engines, and the standard version generated 250 horsepower. The other options in the series developed 300, 340, and 360 horsepower.

