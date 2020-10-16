5 Is This One of the World's Craziest Engine Swaps?

This Rusty 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Parked in the Forest Is Ridiculously Cool

The 1969 Chevrolet Corvette 427 (7.0-liter) is one of the Stingray models that people really loved, and it’s all because of the performance that the big-block engine developed. 16 photos



There are nearly 25 bids for the car, with the highest right now being a little over $4,300. The auction is supposed to come to an end in 4 days, and the car is located in Germany, with international shipping, including to the United States, also offered. The 427 was offered with three different power outputs for model year 1969, namely 390, 400, and 435 horsepower. Needless to say, those who wanted the best of the best went for the 427 435 hp, which reached its peak power at 5,800 rpm.Unfortunately, the 427 engine is exactly what’s missing on this ridiculously cool 1969 Chevrolet Corvette project car that’s now listed for sale online.Seemingly parked in a forest somewhere, this Corvette was originally a 427, though no other specifics were provided on the engine. And truth be told, they don’t even make much sense given it’s no longer there, with the owner explaining that neither the powerplant nor the transmission come with the car.On the other hand, everything that’s still on the Vette is original, so if you were looking for a ’69 model to restore, this sounds like a pretty good candidate.It comes with a title, and judging from the photos that are included in the eBay auction, the Stingray does show a number of scars both inside and outside, but this is just what age typically does to a car that’s not stored properly. Part of the yellow paint is still there, but so is some occasional rust, so whoever plans to bring this Corvette back to the road will definitely have a lot of work to do in this regard.But at the end of the day, the Chevrolet still looks pretty cool, and the interest that it already receives on eBay shows just how much love this vehicle can receive, even if it’s not in its best condition.There are nearly 25 bids for the car, with the highest right now being a little over $4,300. The auction is supposed to come to an end in 4 days, and the car is located in Germany, with international shipping, including to the United States, also offered.

