This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Shows Abandoned Cars Are Too Cool to Ignore

As for how expensive this beautiful Corvette can become, there’s a good chance it ends up costing more than you expect. The interest in this car seems to be pretty high, as 30 people are now bidding for it, with the highest submission currently at $25,100. This is the story of the ’64 Corvette that we have here, with the owner explaining that the car has been parked for no less than 14 years. But despite being left abandoned for so long, the ‘Vette still looks impressively good, with only a few dents on the body that need to be fixed.For example, there’s a small dent on the front bumper that can be seen in the photos, though this seems to be something that you should be able to take care of pretty easily.The matching numbers Corvette Convertible comes is painted in Riverside red and features a white top. If you can deal with even more red, there’s more inside, with the interior looking in pretty good condition too. Judging from the photos published in the gallery here, everything is surprisingly clean and all parts still there. Plus, you also get air conditioning, which has been installed by the owner at some point during the car’s lifetime, though no other specifics were provided on this small upgrade.As for the engine, this Corvette comes with a 327ci (5.4-liter) small-block V8 that develops 250 horsepower and is paired to a four-speed transmission. This was actually the base configuration in 1963 and 1964, with the other 327 versions developing 300 hp, 340 hp, and 360 hp.What you need to know, however, is that the engine doesn’t start, and the eBay seller claims the fuel lines might need to be cleaned up because it did turn but failed to fire up.The odometer indicates 47,856 miles (77,016 km), according to the listing.As for how expensive this beautiful Corvette can become, there’s a good chance it ends up costing more than you expect. The interest in this car seems to be pretty high, as 30 people are now bidding for it, with the highest submission currently at $25,100.

