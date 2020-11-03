Aston Martin Residences at NYC’s 130 William Come with Bespoke DBX

Finding a Reason to Save This Abandoned 1981 Corvette Is Mission Impossible

Restored Corvettes are among the most beautiful cars out there, and since we’re celebrating Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, it makes sense for us to highlight some of the best examples that you can find today. 6 photos



Is this Chevrolet worth that much or should it be used for parts only? That’s up to you to decide, but again, you need to look into this thoroughly. An ’81 Corvette in fair condition can be had for $10,000 to $15,000, and the costs of saving this California car could go well beyond this price point if a thorough restoration is planned. While at first glance this barn find could become such a head-turning machine, finding a reason to restore the abandoned Corvette could be quite a challenge. And it’s all because of the general condition of the car, mixed with the actual costs a restoration process would come with, would probably not stack up well against the sale value of the restored model.So, in theory, saving this 1981 Chevrolet Corvette doesn’t make much sense, despite the car still boasting the original paint, according to the seller. The original interior and drive train are still there too, they say, and the body is straight and in good condition.On the other hand, worth knowing is that spending the last 20 years or so abandoned in a barn has obviously taken its toll, so the Vette looks in a rather poor condition, especially inside where a great deal of the parts would have to be fixed.The engine and the gas tank have already been removed to be cleaned, and right now, the car doesn’t run and doesn’t drive. Which means whoever buys the vehicle would have to tow it.The seller, who says the car is parked in Paso Robles, California, expects to get $3,500 for the Chevrolet , though they say that other offers are accepted as well.Is this Chevrolet worth that much or should it be used for parts only? That’s up to you to decide, but again, you need to look into this thoroughly. An ’81 Corvette in fair condition can be had for $10,000 to $15,000, and the costs of saving this California car could go well beyond this price point if a thorough restoration is planned.

