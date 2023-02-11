G-Power Tunes the BMW M4 Coupe, Ignores the Elephant in the Room

More on this:

1 Tuned G82 BMW M4 Sounds Like a Riot, Belts Out 607 HP

2 Cue the Oh No Song, It's the 'Queen' BMW M4 – Fortunately It's As Fake as Its Personality

3 Minty Fresh BMW M4 Competition Coupe Is an M-Festooned Extravaganza

4 Tuned BMW M4 Coupe Wants to Render the CSL Useless

5 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Is Up for Grabs at a $159,100 Discount, Now Costs $130,889