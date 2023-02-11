G-Power Tunes the BMW M4 Coupe, Ignores the Elephant in the Room

There is a new tuning upgrade available from G-Power, and it is all about boosting the output and torque of the straight-six engine. Well, truth be told, it also comprises another part, and unfortunately, it is not a smaller grille.
That would be the elephant in the room mentioned in the title, and for reference, there are several tuners out there that have smaller kidneys for the M3 and M4 on their shelves. One of them is Prior Design, and their proposal is simple and elegant at the same time, and it dates back to well over two years ago, which is when the two sporty models were introduced.
And if the looks part was what you came here for, or better said boosted looks, then you’ll probably be disappointed to learn that the pictured M4 Coupe still rocks the OEM bumpers, side skirts, and muscular fenders. There is, however, a new wheel set, named the Hurricane RR, which kind of looks like something that you’d normally find on the menu of the M Division, and that’s always a win in our book. But then again, this model looks good on most alloys, as long as they’re not too big.
Now, back to the extra oomph part of the project, it comes in the form of a performance software, joined by ECU unlocking, sport downpipes, and new exhaust system with carbon fiber tailpipes. Everything adds up to €14,605 ($15,655) in Germany, and rest assured, because a quick look on G-Power’s website will reveal even more ways of spending additional cash on upgrades for the BMW M4 Coupe. But how much power are we looking at with everything up and running? Try 700 ps (690 hp/515 kW) and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft) of torque.
The tuner can also remove the v-max limiter for almost €500 (~$540) more, and without this option, you are looking at a top speed of up to 290 kph (180 mph) in cars equipped with the M Driver’s Pack, and 250 kph (155 mph) elsewhere. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the BMW M4 Competition xDrive Coupe needs roughly 3.5 seconds, and in the rear-wheel drive model, that time increases to around 4 seconds. The normal M4 Coupe is a couple of tenths of a second slower. G-Power hasn’t said how quick theirs is, but it’s clear that we’re probably looking at a little over 3 seconds. Every M4 Competition has 510 ps (503 hp/375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque on tap, produced by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine.
Has this post opened up your appetite for an M4 Coupe of your own? Well, then you’re looking at a minimum of $74,700 for the base version in our market, before factoring in the destination charge and dealer fees. Should the RWD Competition seem more appealing, then you’ll have to fork out at least $78,600, whereas the all-wheel drive xDrive Competition kicks off at $82,700. Over at Audi, the RS 5 Coupe is a $77,900 affair, excluding destination, and this model uses a V6 with 450 ps (444 hp/331 kW) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft), for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds. Mercedes-AMG doesn’t have a contender to their likes yet, but the CLE should roll out in the coming months as the successor to the two-door versions of the C- and E-Class.
