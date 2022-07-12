G Herbo Couldn't Be More Pleased With His Black McLaren GT, It Has a Yellow Interior

Rappers usually go for expensive, luxury cars so they can show everyone their status and wealth. But they also love the thrill of a fast sports car. Rapper G Herbo opted for a McLaren GT and is extremely happy with it.
G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Randall Wright III, loves powerful cars as much as the next rapper. But he didn’t seem to opt for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Urus, or a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Instead, he went for a McLaren GT.
His sports car comes with a black exterior, as we can see in his latest Instagram post, where he casually sits on its hood. While the exterior design is sleek and elegant, the interior tells a completely different story.
The cabin is fully yellow, including the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel, all sporting black accents. The British manufacturer wrapped the seats in Nappa leather, a trim that is standard equipment. It also offers top-grain luxury leather or Alcantara, depending on the specification. There’s no information whether G Herbo went for something more than standard, though.
The rapper doesn’t seem to flaunt his car on social media too often, but he has been sharing glimpses of it since 2021. Just a few days ago, he also held an Instagram Live session in it while he was driving around. Then, he took it to social media to share a look at the dashboard while driving, as you can see in our gallery.
The McLaren GT was introduced in 2019, and it comes with a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine, featuring a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends resources 612 horsepower (620 ps) at 7,500 rpm and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque between 5,500 and 6,500 revs straight to the rear axle.
Thanks to these figures, the supercar can go from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 203 mph (327 kph). And G Herbo is very pleased with it.
His sports car comes with a black exterior, as we can see in his latest Instagram post, where he casually sits on its hood. While the exterior design is sleek and elegant, the interior tells a completely different story.
The cabin is fully yellow, including the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel, all sporting black accents. The British manufacturer wrapped the seats in Nappa leather, a trim that is standard equipment. It also offers top-grain luxury leather or Alcantara, depending on the specification. There’s no information whether G Herbo went for something more than standard, though.
The rapper doesn’t seem to flaunt his car on social media too often, but he has been sharing glimpses of it since 2021. Just a few days ago, he also held an Instagram Live session in it while he was driving around. Then, he took it to social media to share a look at the dashboard while driving, as you can see in our gallery.
The McLaren GT was introduced in 2019, and it comes with a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine, featuring a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends resources 612 horsepower (620 ps) at 7,500 rpm and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque between 5,500 and 6,500 revs straight to the rear axle.
Thanks to these figures, the supercar can go from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 203 mph (327 kph). And G Herbo is very pleased with it.