Is It Possible to Live With a McLaren GT as a Daily Driver? Reviewer Finds Out

Whenever a new supercar comes out, every car enthusiast in the world is wondering what it would be like to have it. Even if you may never afford it, it is perfectly normal to daydream about owning one. With that being written, the South Africans over at Cars.co.za tested a McLaren GT to find out.
The McLaren GT was launched back in 2019, and it is among the few proposals of this type in a segment where just front-engined models exist. With that in mind, this might bring a few difficulties if the vehicle is used as a run-about.
Or does it? As you can imagine, getting out of a supercar is not as easy as it is to get out of a crossover or a sedan. The low ride height of the McLaren GT, even though a bit higher than other models in the range, means you will have to lower your body so that you can get in, while also navigating your k over the wide door sills.
When getting out of the vehicle, you will have to be a bit of a contortionist as well. You will have to lift one of your feet from the interior carpet, take it above the side sill, without hitting the delicate dashboard, and then proceed to get out without hitting your head on the door.
Should we mention you must be careful not to hit anything while opening those doors? We think it is not necessary.
As you will observe in the video, getting out of a McLaren GT is a difficult task to do gracefully. If you have a bit of imagination, just think of what that would be like if you were to do it in a suit.
If the fabric is not elastic enough, and it does not fit you properly, you can say goodbye to the middle seam of your pants. We can only think of the difficulty of getting out of such a vehicle while wearing a skirt, but we appreciate that Ciro did not try to replicate that as well.
Watch the video below to see all the tasks the McLaren GT has been put through during this unconventional review made in South Africa.
