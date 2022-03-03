McLaren Recalls GT Over Potentially Deactivated Airbag

Back in April 2021, a third-party test house discovered a problem with the McLaren GT. More specifically, it was observed that a locking tab of the driver airbag and occupant restraint controller wasn’t locked in place.
The airbag warning light was not illuminated either. The British automaker launched an investigation into this condition, then shuffled its feet until December 2021 when dealerships were instructed to check the connection.
Approximately 300 vehicles have been inspected globally to date, and in January 2022, the company was informed of two vehicles with their connectors not fully engaged. Those GTs were followed by another one in February 2022, which is why the safety boffins decided on a field action.
McLaren says that it doesn’t know of any problems in the field. As for the aforementioned investigation, the Brits concluded that “the most likely cause was operator error.” But curiously enough, McLaren issued a process change in August 2021, adding a diagnostic to detect any potential error.
A grand total of 421 vehicles are called back in the United States of America, namely 2019 to 2021 models produced between August 2019 and August 2021. McLaren hasn’t provided a schedule for owner notification to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at the moment of reporting, yet owners are advised to contact the brand’s customer service.
Not long now, authorized retailers in the U.S. will perform a resistance readout using the McLaren Diagnostic System to compare the driver’s airbag resistance values against the correct tolerance limits. If the system finds anything wrong, the service tech will have to perform a check of the connector and tab after removing the driver’s airbag. After that, a second reading of the resistance values will be performed according to McLaren.
A supercar that doubles as a grand tourer despite its mid-engine layout, the GT indirectly replaces the 570GT with many 720S-sourced bits and pieces. The platform, suspension system, and twin-turbo V8 are derived from the more expensive sibling, along with the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
