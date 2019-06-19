autoevolution
 

Fully Working Ferrari 599 for Sale for Just $250 in China

19 Jun 2019, 11:26 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you ever dreamed of buying a Ferrari for cheap, now’s your chance: come next week, an auction will try and find a new owner for a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, and the starting bid is a mere $250.
4 photos
Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano on sale for $250 in ChinaFerrari 599 GTB Fiorano on sale for $250 in ChinaFerrari 599 GTB Fiorano on sale for $250 in China
This is not a hoax or a typo, so yes, there is a big catch: the Ferrari is not legal. It is currently the property of the police in Dongguan, China and can never be driven in the country, British publication The Sun reports.

According to the tab, the car was seized after being involved in an accident. Police found that it wasn’t registered in the system and didn’t have insurance. Because it was never registered, it can’t be registered by the new owner and, consequently, can never be driven in China.

It’s unsure yet if someone from abroad could buy the car and export it to their country.

Given this, police fitted the car with a temporary fake plate and listed it as “scrap metal,” which explains why it’s selling for what is basically peanuts. After all, this is a car that would otherwise go for upwards of $125,000: for it to sell for so little, it had to have something terribly wrong with it.

On the upside, The Sun says that the Ferrari is in full working order, although considerably dusty. Not that this matters all that much, since you can’t actually take it on the road.

Moreover, whoever buys it, also takes responsibility for paying $1,400 in unpaid parking tickets, which the previous owner accumulated over the years.

“There is no information about this vehicle at the Vehicle Management Office, so it's non-transferable and can't be driven,” a Dongguan Third People's Court spokesperson is quoted as saying. “That's why it's so cheap – we viewed it as scrap metal, and its scrap evaluation came to $347 (2,430 RMB). We then offered a 30 percent discount on that for our auction.”
Ferrari ferrari 599 auction accident police China
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Latest car models:
LEXUS GX 460LEXUS GX 460 Large SUVBMW 8 Series Gran CoupeBMW 8 Series Gran Coupe CompactPEUGEOT 2008PEUGEOT 2008 CrossoverPORSCHE 718 SpyderPORSCHE 718 Spyder Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982) CoupeAll car models  
 
 