Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2002 Car on Sale in Major F1 Auction

17 years ago, Michael Schumacher won his fifth Formula 1 title driving the Ferrari F2002 car. At the end of this year, just hours before the last race of the season, that car will sell to the highest bidder on the Abu Dhabi race track.
The car in question is chassis number 219 and has been piloted by the legendary driver in several races, including Imola, Zeltweg and Magny-Cours. In all, Schumacher drove the car in eleven races that season, winning the title with six races left, the shortest time in which a world drivers’ title was ever won.
According to Formula 1, part of the money gained from selling the car will go to the Keep Fighting, Never Give Up Foundation set up by the driver’s family.
“We are very excited to announce Michael Schumacher’s 2002 Championship winning Ferrari as the star lot to be auctioned off at the season finale in Abu Dhabi,” said in a statement Kate Beavan, F1 director of hospitality and experiences at F1.
“We are proud to be able support Michael Schumacher’s Keep Fighting Foundation with proceeds from the sale.”
The car is part of a lot of several Formula 1 cars that will be sold by Formula 1 and auction house RM Sotheby’s. Alongside it will sit a “beautifully restored, low-mileage, 1990 Ferrari F40” wearing the signature of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.
This is the first time the world-famous racing series partnered with RM Sotheby’s for an auction. The event will take place on Saturday evening, just before the final race of the 2019 seaason.
Michael Schumacher drove for nearly 17 years in Formula 1, winning a total of 91 races for Jordan Grand Prix, Benetton and Ferrari. He won seven championship titles before his retirement from Formula 1 in 2006.
In 2013, Schumacher was badly injured on a ski slope in the French Alps by falling and hitting his head on a rock. His current physical state remains largely unknown.
