One Guy Has 130 Cars for Sale, and Here Are Some of Them

We’re used to seeing high-profile car auctions, and we have gotten accustomed to a wide variety of owners selling an even wider variety of cars at events across the world. But we’re less used to seeing huge car collections, owned by a single person or entity, being sold at once.
In September, the Portuguese town of Alcácer do Sal will host what is likely to become a momentous event in its history: RM Sotheby’s is coming there to assist with the sale of over 130 vehicles, some of them “pre-war greats,” others “American classics of all eras” and even “rare and diminutive microcar gems.”
All the cars are owned by a certain Mr. Sáragga, a car collector and enthusiast who started amassing the great deal of pieces in his garage three decades ago, “with a small grouping of rare Mercedes-Benz models.” And each of them will be sold without reserve – meaning no starting price – for unspecified reasons this fall.
The huge collection includes the 1920 Rochet-Schneider Type 16500 as one of the oldest cars available, and the 2017 Aston Martin Vantage AMR as the latest. In between, names like the 1946 Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane Drophead Coupé, 1990 BMW M3 Convertible or 1957 Bentley S1 Saloon proudly hold their ground.
“The Sáragga Collection reflects the discerning and eclectic personal tastes of its owner, with many cars combining broad desirability with strong Portuguese provenance and history,” said the auction house in a statement.
This September's Sáragga collection sale is one of the biggest announced so far this year. In 2018, another huge car collection went on sale, this time at the hands of Bonhams.
Considered the largest rare Ford collection in the world, the Den Hartogh Museum in the Netherlands liquidated its garage and released over 200 Ford and Lincoln cars and commercial vehicles and more than 50 motorcycles into the wild in exchange for over $7 million.
