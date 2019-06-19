autoevolution
 

Harley-Davidson to Launch Its Smallest Displacement Motorcycle Ever in China

19 Jun 2019, 12:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
The booming Chinese auto market has been the talk of the industry for the past few years. It forced carmakers to change strategies and create new alliances as means to tap into the apparently inexhaustible hunger of the local consumers. On a smaller scale, the same begins to happen for the motorcycle industry.
3 photos
Harley-Davidson for ChinaHarley-Davidson for China
As it seeks to expand its global customer pool, American bike maker Harley-Davidson announced on Wednesday (June 19) it is looking to create a new “smaller, more accessible” motorcycle for the Chinese customers.

By all intents and purposes, the new bike will be a major departure from the Harley way of doing business. First off, it will be powered by a 338 cc engine, the smallest it ever made. Secondly, it will be produced locally, with the help of a company called Qianjiang Motorcycle Company Limited.

Even if it will be made in China, the Americans say the new bike will keep true to the “rigorous quality standards and testing processes,” that have shaped recent motorcycles.

No other details about the new product were released, apart from the fact it will be on the streets by the end of 2020. The bike will be sold on other markets in Asia from a later date.

“Harley-Davidson has always been about inspiring riders around the world. Our More Roads plan is all about bringing our brand of freedom to more people, in more places, in more ways,” said in a statement Matt Levatich, Harley-Davidson CEO.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to build more Harley riders in China, one of the world’s largest motorcycle markets, by creating new pathways to our brand.”

The American bike maker is currently in the process of significantly expanding its hold on the market. By launching new bikes, including electric-powered ones, Harley aims to vastly increase the number of customers it can count on.
Harley-Davidson motorcycle China small displacement bike
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
HARLEY DAVIDSON models:
HARLEY DAVIDSON Electra GlideHARLEY DAVIDSON Electra GlideHARLEY DAVIDSON FXDR 114HARLEY DAVIDSON FXDR 114HARLEY DAVIDSON SPORT GLIDEHARLEY DAVIDSON SPORT GLIDEHARLEY DAVIDSON FORTY-EIGHTHARLEY DAVIDSON FORTY-EIGHTHARLEY DAVIDSON STREET RODHARLEY DAVIDSON STREET RODAll HARLEY DAVIDSON models  
 
 