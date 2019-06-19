Harley-Davidson to Launch Its Smallest Displacement Motorcycle Ever in China

The booming Chinese auto market has been the talk of the industry for the past few years. It forced carmakers to change strategies and create new alliances as means to tap into the apparently inexhaustible hunger of the local consumers. On a smaller scale, the same begins to happen for the motorcycle industry.
As it seeks to expand its global customer pool, American bike maker Harley-Davidson announced on Wednesday (June 19) it is looking to create a new “smaller, more accessible” motorcycle for the Chinese customers.
By all intents and purposes, the new bike will be a major departure from the Harley way of doing business. First off, it will be powered by a 338 cc engine, the smallest it ever made. Secondly, it will be produced locally, with the help of a company called Qianjiang Motorcycle Company Limited.
Even if it will be made in China, the Americans say the new bike will keep true to the “rigorous quality standards and testing processes,” that have shaped recent motorcycles.
No other details about the new product were released, apart from the fact it will be on the streets by the end of 2020. The bike will be sold on other markets in Asia from a later date.
“Harley-Davidson has always been about inspiring riders around the world. Our More Roads plan is all about bringing our brand of freedom to more people, in more places, in more ways,” said in a statement Matt Levatich, Harley-Davidson CEO.
“We’re excited about this opportunity to build more Harley riders in China, one of the world’s largest motorcycle markets, by creating new pathways to our brand.”
The American bike maker is currently in the process of significantly expanding its hold on the market. By launching new bikes, including electric-powered ones, Harley aims to vastly increase the number of customers it can count on.
